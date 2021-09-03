Live
Economy|Unemployment
Bloomberg

US hiring posts smallest gain in 7 months as Delta variant surges

The spike in infections has also curbed consumer activity and disrupted in-person schooling and return-to-office plans.

The deceleration in hiring likely reflects both growing fears about the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and difficulties filling vacant positions [File: Ty Wright/Bloomberg]
The deceleration in hiring likely reflects both growing fears about the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and difficulties filling vacant positions [File: Ty Wright/Bloomberg]
By Reade Pickert and Olivia RockemanBloomberg
3 Sep 2021

U.S. hiring downshifted abruptly in August with the smallest jobs gain in seven months, complicating a potential decision by the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back monetary support in the coming months.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 235,000 last month after an upwardly revised 1.05 million gain in July, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 5.2%.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 733,000 monthly advance in August. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note reversed an initial decline. Stock-index futures fluctuated.

The deceleration in hiring likely reflects both growing fears about the rapidly spreading delta variant of Covid-19 and difficulties filling vacant positions. In August, 5.6 million people reported they were unable to work because of the pandemic, up from 5.2 million a month earlier, the Labor Department said.

The surge in infections, which has already curbed consumer activity and disrupted in-person schooling and return-to-office plans, may have led businesses to grow more cautious about hiring and dissuaded some workers from pursuing high-contact employment opportunities.

Restaurant Payrolls

Employment in leisure and hospitality was flat in August, held back by a 42,000 decrease in payrolls at restaurants and bars. Retail trade, construction, government and health care employment also declined last month.

Fed officials have emphasized the importance of the monthly employment reports as a guiding metric for the timing of when to begin reducing its asset purchases. The disappointing report reinforces the central bank’s data-driven approach to the timing of tapering.

U.S. payrolls are still 5.3 million below their pre-pandemic level.

Meantime, the participation rate — the share of Americans who are employed or looking for work — was unchanged last month at 61.7% and remains restrained by persistent child-care challenges and virus concerns.

Many economists and parents had pointed to September as the month when those factors would have largely abated, but the delta variant has pushed back that timeline.

While delta has disrupted the labor market recovery, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized in his Aug. 27 speech that “the prospects are good for continued progress toward maximum employment.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

How will legal cannabis firms navigate Mexico’s business risks?

Mexico&#39;s proposal to legalise cannabis - shown growing here at a Cannativa AC research lab in Mexico City - has hit a snag in the country&#39;s senate, where a revised version of the bill is under consideration [File: Maurio Palos/Bloomberg]

Chinese investment in Chile sparks opportunities, concerns

Meng Weining, vice president of Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac (left) and Chile&#39;s Health Minister Enrique Paris (right) celebrated the announcement last month that Sinovac would invest in building a COVID-19 vaccine production plant in Chile as well as an investigation centre for respiratory viruses [File: Esteban Felix/AP Photo]

Why are there food shortages in the UK?

A menu is seen on display outside a Nando’s restaurant in London, UK, August 18, 2021 [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Exxon taps US strategic oil reserve in aftermath of Ida’s wrath

About 12 percent of United States crude processing capacity was shut or reduced ahead of Hurricane Ida, and gasoline prices are expected to be at the highest in seven years going into the Labor Day or September 4-6 weekend [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Residents flee as Taliban intensifies battle to take Panjshir

Taliban close to forming gov’t as Panjshir fighting escalates

Taliban soldiers are seen at one of the main city squares of Kabul, Afghanistan, September 1, 2021 [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

Afghanistan: Taliban to rely on Chinese funds, spokesperson says

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, centre, said the New Silk Road - a Chinese infrastructure initiative - was held in high regard by the Taliban [File: Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

‘It was hateful, it was wrong’: Six injured in NZ stabbing attack

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference at New Zealand Parliament in response to what she characterised as a terror attack by a man at a mall in Auckland on Saturday [Robert Kitchin/AAP Image via Reuters]