Live
Economy|Arts and Culture
Bloomberg

Love is in the bin: Shredded Banksy up for sale at higher price

The half-shredded artwork will return to auction on October 14 with an estimated sale price of 4 to 6 million British pounds ($5.5m to $8.3m).

While other works by Banksy have sold for more, the painting, which was initially titled 'Girl with Balloon' and which the artist renamed 'Love is in the Bin' after it was shredded, carries the highest presale estimate ever placed on his pieces [File: Bloomberg]
While other works by Banksy have sold for more, the painting, which was initially titled 'Girl with Balloon' and which the artist renamed 'Love is in the Bin' after it was shredded, carries the highest presale estimate ever placed on his pieces [File: Bloomberg]
By James TarmyBloomberg
3 Sep 2021

In 2018, a painting by Banksy began to self-destruct while it was on the auction block at Sotheby’s in London.

Just after the spray-painted artwork of a girl holding a balloon sold for about £1 million ($1.4 million) an alarm went off and the work slowly began to fall through a shredder hidden inside the frame. After it was about halfway through, the shredder stopped—or jammed.

Sotheby’s continues to insist it wasn’t in on the “prank,” even as it has announced that the work—still half-shredded—will return to auction on Oct. 14 with an estimate of £4 million to £6 million.

“Honestly, there was no involvement on our side,” says Emma Baker, a contemporary art specialist at Sotheby’s in London. “It’s just become an iconic image now that’s so ubiquitous in culture. You see it everywhere.”

If the sale achieves its high estimate, the painting will have appreciated nearly 500% in almost three years.

And while other works by Banksy have sold for more—a record of $23 million was set in March at Christie’s with an oil painting of a child playing with a nurse doll—the painting, which was initially titled Girl with Balloon (2006) and which the artist renamed Love is in the Bin (2018) after it was shredded, carries the highest pre-sale estimate ever placed on his pieces.

“If you look at Banksy’s market since the shredding incident, there’s been a massive change in the value of work sold at auction,” says Baker. “It’s the highest estimate ever placed on a work by Banksy, but if you look at the actual results achieved by Banksy, it still feels quite attractive and conservative.”

The 18 most-expensive works by Banksy to sell at auction have all occurred since the shredding incident. Just one of those 18 sold in 2019, according to Artnet’s price database; the rest sold in 2020 or 2021.

“The market for Banksy’s work has undergone such a dramatic change,” says Baker. “It will be a real test.”

An Anonymous Seller

The 2018 buyer of the work was an unnamed European collector, who made news when she announced through the auction house that she would go ahead with the sale.

After the auction, she allowed Sotheby’s to show it in an impromptu exhibition. “About 5,000 people came through our doors to see it,” Baker says. “It was quite incredible.”

The work was subsequently loaned to a private museum in Baden-Baden, Germany, and then placed on “long-term loan” to the Staatsgalerie in Stuttgart in 2019.

Baker says that immediately after the sale, technicians from Pest Control, the name of Banksy’s authentication body, disabled the shredder. “It no longer functions,” she says. “The mechanics are still inside but it’s been completely deactivated, so it won’t happen again.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Not out of the woods: US hiring posts smallest gain in 7 months

The deceleration in hiring likely reflects both growing fears about the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and difficulties filling vacant positions [File: Ty Wright/Bloomberg]

How will legal cannabis firms navigate Mexico’s business risks?

Mexico&#39;s proposal to legalise cannabis - shown growing here at a Cannativa AC research lab in Mexico City - has hit a snag in the country&#39;s senate, where a revised version of the bill is under consideration [File: Maurio Palos/Bloomberg]

Chinese investment in Chile sparks opportunities, concerns

Meng Weining, vice president of Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac (left) and Chile&#39;s Health Minister Enrique Paris (right) celebrated the announcement last month that Sinovac would invest in building a COVID-19 vaccine production plant in Chile as well as an investigation centre for respiratory viruses [File: Esteban Felix/AP Photo]

Why are there food shortages in the UK?

A menu is seen on display outside a Nando’s restaurant in London, UK, August 18, 2021 [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]
Most Read

Residents flee as Taliban intensifies battle to take Panjshir

Afghan airport aid corridors may open within 48 hours

People gather at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport [Reuters]

Afghanistan: Taliban to rely on Chinese funds, spokesperson says

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, centre, said the New Silk Road - a Chinese infrastructure initiative - was held in high regard by the Taliban [File: Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

‘It was hateful, it was wrong’: Six injured in NZ stabbing attack

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference at New Zealand Parliament in response to what she characterised as a terror attack by a man at a mall in Auckland on Saturday [Robert Kitchin/AAP Image via Reuters]