Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Economy|Business and Economy

US issues Hezbollah-related sanctions in coordination with Qatar

Coordinated US-Qatari measures target ‘major’ Hezbollah financing network in Arabian Peninsula, US Treasury says.

Lebanese group Hezbollah has blamed US sanctions for Lebanon's economic crisis [File: Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
Lebanese group Hezbollah has blamed US sanctions for Lebanon's economic crisis [File: Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
29 Sep 2021

The Biden administration, in coordination with Qatar, has imposed sanctions on several alleged Hezbollah financiers based in the Gulf region, accusing them of providing and facilitating material support to the Lebanese group.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions on Wednesday against what it called a “major” Hezbollah financial network based in the Arabian Peninsula.

The administration targeted seven individuals – citizens of Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, as well as Palestinian nationals – and a real estate firm that it said funnelled millions of dollars to Hezbollah and institutions linked to the group.

They include Ali al-Banai, Ali Lari and Abd al-Muayyid as well as Qatar-based AlDar Properties.

The US sanctions freeze their assets in the United States and make it a potential crime for American citizens to do business with them. Qatar also designated the individuals and firm, but the Treasury statement did not say what that entails.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Wednesday’s announcement.

Andrea M Gacki, director of the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control Director, accused Hezbollah of abusing the international financial system to fund “terrorist activity”.

“The cross-border nature of this Hizballah financial network underscores the importance of our continued cooperation with international partners, such as the Government of Qatar, to protect the U.S. and international financial systems from terrorist abuse,” Gacki said in a statement, using an alternative spelling for Hezbollah.

Washington has been intensifying its efforts against Hezbollah’s financing network, with former President Donald Trump increasing the pressure on the Iran-linked group as part of his maximum pressure campaign against Tehran.

The US Treasury said last year that it targeted 90 Hezbollah-affiliated individuals and entities since 2017.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration sanctioned alleged Hezbollah financiers in Kuwait and Lebanon.

The US designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation in 1997, but the group rejects the label and presents itself as a resistance force against Israel.

Hezbollah has also blamed US sanctions, including measures against neighbouring Syria, for the worsening economic crisis in Lebanon, where the collapse of the local currency has led to shortages in fuel and medicine, among other basic goods.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury said it would continue to target the financing of “terrorist groups”.

“Through sustained information-sharing and collaboration on this and other networks of Lebanese Hizballah financial facilitators operating in the Arabian Peninsula, the U.S. government will continue to disrupt the financial support that flows to terrorist groups such as Hizballah, including through multilateral and bilateral initiatives,”  it said in a statement.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

Energy crunch: Three more UK power firms collapse

The UK&#39;s energy crisis is building even before the start of winter, when power and gas prices typically increase due to demand for heating [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Energy crunch: China mulls hiking power prices for factories

China, the world’s second-biggest economy, faces power shortages that are threatening to slow growth and further strain global supply chains [File: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images]

EU court annuls Morocco trade deals over Western Sahara

The European Union’s General Court determined on Wednesday that the Polisario Front was &#39;recognised internationally as a representative of the people of Western Sahara&#39;, and that the bloc did not have the consent of the Saharawi people before securing the deals with Morocco [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment sells $270M worth of Tesla stake

Some 11 percent of the famous ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) is still betting on Elon Musk’s Tesla, according to data compiled by Bloomberg [File: Arnd Wiegmann//Reuters]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
OPINION

A court just confirmed: To be Dutch is to be white

Mpanzu Bamenga, centre, stands with his legal team and rights activists outside a courtroom at The Hague District court, Netherlands, Wednesday September 22, 2021, after losing a case. A Dutch court ruled that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat equal rights activists immediately vowed to appeal [AP Photo/Mike Corder]

In Pictures: In Kabul, life changing slowly under Taliban

Afghan drivers and passengers stuck in a traffic jam look at Taliban fighters riding in the back of a vehicle in Kabul. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]

Joe Biden faces defining moment in US presidency

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House he was optimistic about prospects for approval of his policy agenda in the divided US Congress [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]