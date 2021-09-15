Skip to Content
Live
Economy
Bloomberg

China economy slowed in August, raising fears for global recovery

China’s slowing growth highlights how the virus continues to challenge the world’s economic recovery.

Stringent virus controls and curbs on finance for property have slowed down the Chinese economy [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
Stringent virus controls and curbs on finance for property have slowed down the Chinese economy [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]
By Bloomberg NewsBloomberg
15 Sep 2021

China’s economy took a knock in August from stringent virus controls and tight curbs on property, fueling concerns about the global recovery as countries battle to get delta outbreaks under control.

Retail sales growth slowed to 2.5% from a year ago, much lower than the 7% estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, as consumers cut back on spending during the summer holiday break. Construction investment contracted 3.2% in the eight months of the year, a reflection of the government’s steady tightening of property restrictions as part of a campaign against financial risk.

China’s slowing growth underlines how the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus is challenging the world’s economic recovery from the pandemic. The slowdown in construction — which pushed China’s steel output to a 17-month low in August — is rippling across the global economy by reducing Chinese demand for commodities such as iron ore.

“Markets so far have significantly underestimated the scale of growth slowdown in the second half,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc in Hong Kong. Authorities will stick to their approach of “short-term pains in order to seek long-term gains,” and will likely maintain property curbs, he said.

China introduced stringent new curbs on travel to squash an outbreak of the delta variant from late July, leading restaurant & catering sales to contract 4.5% in August from a year ago after climbing 14.3% in the previous month. While China quickly brought the outbreak under control, a new virus cluster has developed in southern China this month, suggesting consumers will continue to remain cautious.

China’s 10-year government bond futures climbed for the first time in three days as the weak data revived expectations for policy easing. The CSI 300 Index pared its loss slightly after the data dump, down 0.3% as of 1:04 p.m. in Shanghai.

Key Highlights of Data Released by National Bureau of Statistics

  • Retail sales rose 2.5% in August from a year earlier; estimate was 7%
  • Industrial production increased 5.3%; estimate was 5.8%
  • Fixed-asset investment in first eight months of the year gained 8.9% from same period in 2020; estimate was 9%
  • Unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.1%

China’s government is refraining from broad stimulus to support the economy, with policy makers ramping up targeted programs for smaller businesses instead, and pledging fiscal support through the use of local government bonds. The PBOC maintained its measured policy approach Wednesday by rolling over its medium-term loans coming due rather than injecting more liquidity.

Many economists expect the People’s Bank of China will cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks again in coming months following a surprise reduction in July.

The NBS said in a statement that even though the economy continued to recover in August, “the international environment is complex and grim, and the impact from domestic virus outbreaks and natural disasters such as floods on the economy is showing.” The economic recovery “still needs to be solidified,” it said.

While consumption should see some snapback in September, the “economy would stay under a broad downtrend in the next couple of quarters,” said Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Securities Ltd. in Hong Kong. “Policy should ease on the margin through faster government bond issuance and more loan quota, but it’s still too early for them to loosen the controls on property and local government debt.”

Property Curbs

Beijing in recent months has been tightening access to financing for real estate developers, and reducing the pace of mortgage lending to home buyers as it tries to prevent the build up of financial risks and reduce its economic dependence on property. Growth in property investment slowed and property sales weakened in August.

At the same time, global demand has remained strong, supporting China’s vast industrial sector despite port congestion problems and high shipping costs. China posted record monthly export figures in August as U.S. and European buyers increased their orders before the Christmas shopping season.

However, there are risks to manufacturers from rising costs, and the continued shortage of computer chips, which has been especially damaging for the car industry. Beijing is also trying to limit the growth of heavy industry as part of a drive to reduce emissions.

“The recovery could see further slowdown amid fresh Covid outbreaks,” said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong. “A cross-cyclical combination of targeted tightening and easing is needed.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

SoftBank ventures into Saudi Arabia in a deal with wealth fund

SoftBank’s foray into the Middle East comes with a growing number of so-called unicorn businesses worth at least $1bn [File: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg]

In Pictures: Lebanese army sells helicopter rides to survive

A Lebanese army pilot prepares a R44 Raven II helicopter for tourists at the Rayak airbase in the Beqaa Valley. Since July 2021, Lebanon’s struggling military has been offering tourists helicopter rides in a desperate bid to raise money. [Tariq Zaidi/Al Jazeera]

A month after Kabul’s fall, Taliban stares at humanitarian crisis

Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul [Bernat Armangue/AP]

Macau casino stocks plunge as gov’t kicks off consultation

Macau&#39;s lucrative gambling licences are up for renewal next year [File: Justin Chin/Bloomberg]
Most Read

US general called China over fears Trump could order war: Report

According to the Washington Post, Genneral Milley reportedly sought to assure Beijing that the US was stable and not going to attack and, if there were to be an attack, he would alert his counterpart ahead of time [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

South Korea says Pyongyang tested pair of ballistic missiles

North Korea, which celebrated its founding earlier this week, is thought to have tested a pair of ballistic missiles in contravention of sanctions [File: Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA]

Afghan foreign minister urges countries to engage with new gov’t

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi criticised the US for its actions towards the new Taliban government [File: AFP]

Photos: Taliban make themselves at home in strongman’s mansion

Salahuddin Ayoubi, left, one of the military commanders of the Taliban, inside the home of the Afghan strongman Abdul Rashid Dostum in the Sherpur neighbourhood of Kabul. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]