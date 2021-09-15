Skip to Content
Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Canada inflation hits 18-year high as Trudeau faces tight race

With less than a week to go before Canadians cast their votes in federal elections, new inflation figures gave the opposition Conservatives fresh political fodder to use against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party.

Inflation is hitting Canadian voters in the pocketbook - and being used as fodder against incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
Inflation is hitting Canadian voters in the pocketbook - and being used as fodder against incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff
15 Sep 2021

If there’s one thing an incumbent candidate seeking re-election does not need, it is unwelcome news from the economic front.

But with less than a week to go before Canadians cast their votes in a tight federal election race pitting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party against the Conservatives headed by Erin O’Toole, the latest readings on Canada’s inflation provided fresh fodder for the opposition to seize upon.

Consumer prices in August rose 4.1 percent over the same period last year, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

That pace of prices increases, which is well above the Bank of Canada’s target rate of 2 percent, was stronger than many analysts were expecting and marked the highest annual inflation rate since March 2003.

“The numbers released today make it clear that under Justin Trudeau, Canadians are experiencing an affordability crisis,” O’Toole tweeted. “It’s troubling that Justin Trudeau seems to not care about the skyrocketing cost of living that is being imposed on Canadians through inflation.”

 

Inflation hits less-well-off households the hardest because it eats up a larger share of their income, especially when prices spike for essential goods and services that can’t be purchased at a later date – like food, fuel and shelter.

Inflation last month was largely driven by petrol and home prices.  Gasoline prices rose nearly 32.5 percent, while the home replacement cost index, which reflects rising prices for new homes, increased 14.3 percent in August over the past twelve months.

Housing affordability has become a hot-button issue in this election, with rising prices placing homeownership further out of reach for first-time buyers, or forcing them to take out bigger mortgages.

Price pressures have been building across the world as businesses gear up operations en masse, triggering bottlenecks for raw materials and higher shipping costs.

Statistics Canada noted in its press release that the jump in inflation last month “mainly stems from an accumulation of recent price pressures and from lower price levels in 2020”.

That’s what economists call “base effects”, which compare current prices to last year when prices of goods and services were gutted by lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions that sapped business activity.

Like monetary policymakers in the neighouring United States, the Bank of Canada believes that the current inflation wave is likely to prove temporary

Last week, Canada’s central bank chief Tiff Macklem said: “We continue to expect that these factors pushing up inflation will be transitory.”

But those price pressures won’t abate before Canadians cast their votes in five days’ time.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

Biden meeting with CEOs in vaccine mandate push

Other coronavirus vaccine measures announced by United States President Joe Biden last week include mandating that nearly all federal employees be fully vaccinated [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP]

UN calls for moratorium of AI that threatens human rights

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned of the dangers of unregulated artificial intelligence tools, adding that the technology&#39;s decisions &#39;can change, define or damage human lives&#39; [File: Denis Balibouse/Reuters]

As rich-poor divide widens between nations, UN urges reform

A new United Nations report found that developing countries (excluding China) will, by 2025, be as much as $8 trillion poorer as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis [File: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]

Dubai U-turns on expo rules, will now require vaccines or tests

Tourists wear protective masks near the Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Dubai replaced its top health official on Sunday after coronavirus cases in the UAE spiked in recent weeks [Christopher Pike/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Afghanistan women’s football team flees to Pakistan

Members of Afghanistan&#39;s national women&#39;s football team arrive in Lahore [Arif Ali/AFP]

Pakistan calls for world to ‘engage’ with Taliban government

Pakistan&#39;s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf gestures as he speaks to members of the media in Islamabad on September 15, 2021 about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
OPINION

Canada is a pedestrian nation

From left, Erin O&#39;Toole, leader of Canada&#39;s Conservative Party, Justin Trudeau, Canada&#39;s prime minister, Annamie Paul, leader of Canada&#39;s Green Party, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), and Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois party, during a federal leaders&#39; debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, September 8, 2021 [File: Justin Tang/Canadian Press/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Simone Biles blasts USA Gymnastics, FBI for allowing sex abuse

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate hearing about the FBI&#39;s mishandling of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse investigation [Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters]