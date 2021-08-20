Live
Economy|Financial Markets
Bloomberg

China firms listed in US pounded as clampdowns hurt confidence

Chinese companies listed in the United States are slated to have their longest losing streak in more than 10 years as Beijing continues its clampdown.

Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Nio Inc erased more than 7 percent each this week, with the dip sending the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index to lose 7.7 percent of its value this week [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Nio Inc erased more than 7 percent each this week, with the dip sending the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index to lose 7.7 percent of its value this week [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
By Bailey Lipschultz and Matt TurnerBloomberg
20 Aug 2021

Chinese companies listed in the U.S. are on pace for their longest losing streak in more than a decade after Beijing intensified its regulatory clampdown across various industries this week.

American depositary receipts for tech giants have racked up losses with Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and Nio Inc., erasing more than 7% each this week. The declines have sent the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index to lose 7.7% of its value this week, wrapping up two months of declines.

Chinese state media called for tougher oversight to protect consumers, hurting liquor makers, cosmetics firms and online pharmacies on Friday. The Hang Seng Index plunged to enter a technical bear market as regulatory crackdowns spread across industries. This comes after policymakers in China released a fresh round of proposed regulations to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry.

“This drawdown we’re seeing in China is absolutely business as usual for investing in Chinese equities,” according to Gabriela Santos, global market strategist at JP Morgan Chase & Co. “Every year you should expect at 20% correction and every three years or so you tend to have an over 30% correction,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview Friday.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which houses both Alibaba and Tencent as well as other favorites of U.S. investors, fell 0.9%. The ETF has wiped out roughly 30% of its value from a February peak and is on track to close at the lowest since May 2020.

The overnight news out of China remains “persistently negative,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.

In the span of just six months the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index — which tracks 98 firms listed in the U.S. that conduct a majority of their business in China — has plunged about 51%. It gained 2.2% Friday as China’s securities regulators vowed to create conditions to push for cooperation with the U.S. on companies’ audit and supervision.

ETF Exits

In recent days investors have started to exit U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds that focus on Chinese stocks, with the $4.7 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF seeing four straight sessions of outflows. However, those outflows amount to only $78 million, accounting for a small fraction of the $3.8 billion in inflows the fund has seen this year.

In fact, across more than 40 non-leveraged U.S.-listed equity ETFs that are China focused, net inflows for the year are close to passing the $8 billion mark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The majority of that has come since early March when regulators in Beijing fined tech giants including Tencent and Baidu Inc. for past acquisitions and investments.

The continued inflow of money into ETFs is likely a result of some investors trying to time the end of the selloff, analysts said.

“It’s absolutely a sign that people are bottom calling here, said Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart. “Just trying to catch some sort of rebound but that obliviously hasn’t happened,” he added.

One possible catalyst that could turn the tide for shares is a rush of earnings over the next two weeks from some of the hardest hit stocks. Large-cap names including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and NetEase Inc. will all release second-quarter results which will be closely watched for any indication that the regulatory scrutiny is having an impact on their bottom lines.

For JPMorgan’s Santos, investors shouldn’t pull out of the local market. “We fundamentally disagree with the thesis that China is now uninvestable,” she said. “To me, one of the most import themes of the next decade is the rise of China in portfolios.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Trillions in Afghanistan, US guns in Mexico and banning dowries

United States soldiers assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit guide people during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took control this week [File: US Marine Corps/Sgt Isaiah Campbell via Reuters]

Norway’s $1.4 trillion wealth fund takes aim at oil companies

An expert group appointed by Norway’s Finance Ministry recommended that Norway &#39;change the mandate&#39; under which its sovereign wealth fund operates to &#39;better handle climate risk&#39; [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

Hamas hails resumption of Qatari payments to Gaza

Palestinian children fill up water containers in Gaza City after Israeli forces attacked the strip [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

Nepalese Gurkhas end hunger strike over UK military pensions

Gurkha military veteran Dhan Gurung, who served as a corporal in the British Army&#39;s 2nd Gurkha Regiment, takes part in a 24-hour stint of a 13-day hunger strike opposite the front gates of Downing Street in London, on Monday, July 26, 2021 [Matt Dunham /AP]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Afghanistan airlifts among ‘most difficult’ in history:’ Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Washington [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo]

Taliban responsible for massacre of nine Hazara men: Amnesty

Taliban fighters are seen standing along the roadside in Ghazni on August 12, 2021 after taking the city [AFP]

‘No alternative to the Taliban’: Russia’s envoy to Afghanistan

Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021 [File: Shekib Rahmani/AP Photo]