Live
Economy|Retail

Amazon plans to open department stores in the US: WSJ

The e-commerce giant is expanding into the brick-and-mortar arena with plans to open the first shops in Ohio and California, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

It is not yet clear what brands Amazon will offer at its United States brick-and-mortar shops, although its own label - featuring products that range from clothes and furniture to batteries and electronic devices - is expected to feature prominently, sources told The Wall Street Journal [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
It is not yet clear what brands Amazon will offer at its United States brick-and-mortar shops, although its own label - featuring products that range from clothes and furniture to batteries and electronic devices - is expected to feature prominently, sources told The Wall Street Journal [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff
19 Aug 2021

Amazon is planning to open large physical retail stores in the United States that will function as departments stores and sell a variety of goods including clothes, household items and electronics, people familiar with the retail giant’s plans told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday.

The e-commerce firm’s first physical stores are expected to open in Ohio and California, and will be about 2,787 square metres (30,000 square feet), similar in size to Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom department stores, WSJ said in an exclusive report.

It is not yet clear what brands the company will offer at its brick-and-mortar shops, although its own Amazon label, which makes products ranging from clothes and furniture to batteries and electronic devices, is expected to feature prominently, the sources said.

Amazon has dominated the online shopping space in recent years and has previously experimented with stores that sell books and groceries in several US states including California, Colorado and Washington. It acquired grocery company Whole Foods in 2017.

Last year, Amazon witnessed a surge in business and online purchases from American shoppers who went online for household products and groceries. Business boomed as COVID-19 forced millions indoors.

With the reported plans to expand into the brick-and-mortar space, Amazon will join an arena that it itself has helped reshape.

In recent years, many department stores, malls and mom-and-pop shops have shuttered their doors as consumers moved to search for better deals online.

Founded in 1994 as an online site selling books, Amazon approached some US apparel brands about two years ago with the idea of opening large stores that would sell its own products, a person familiar with the move told WSJ.

Amazon executives believe that physical stores could help attract new customers and provide a space that will showcase the firm’s devices and products, a person familiar with the matter said.

That can also help customers try on clothes and familise themselves with the various goods Amazon sells, the source added.

In recent years, department stores were hit hard by discounters, fast-fashion brands and e-commerce.

Troubles worsened in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns and restrictions further punished brick-and-mortar retail.

JCPenney, Neiman Marcus Group Inc, Lord & Taylor and Stage Stores Inc have all filed for bankruptcy. Some have found new buyers and were able to see another day while others were liquidated.

But chains like Macy’s and Kohl’s are expected to bounce back as American shoppers restock their closets after reducing clothing purchases last year. Both crushed second-quarter earnings estimates on Thursday.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

GM workers in Mexico reject union in win for US free trade pact

Employees at a huge General Motors plant in Silao in the state of Guanajuato voted in favour of terminating their contract, allowing them to choose a new union [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]

Jobless data, Fed minutes offer snapshot of US economic recovery

Seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment assistance hit a pandemic low of 348,000 for the week ending August 14, down 29,000 from the previous week, the United States Department of Labor said Thursday, a sign the US labour market is picking up steam even as cases of the coronavirus surge in some states [File: Nam Y Huh/AP Photo]

US Federal Trade Commission refiles lawsuit against Facebook

The lawsuit is part of a broad effort by lawmakers and fair competition enforcers to rein in the power of the biggest United States tech companies [File: Bloomberg]

What sources of cash will the Taliban have?

Despite controlling the government, the Taliban has little access to Afghanistan&#39;s central bank reserves that are held abroad [File: Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Anti-Taliban protests spread across Afghanistan cities

People carry the national flag at a protest held during the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19, 2021 [Reuters]

Afghan footballer fell to death from US plane

In a harrowing video from the airport on Monday, hundreds of people were seen running alongside a US Air Force plane as it gathered speed on the runway [AP Photo]
OPINION

What will the Taliban takeover mean for the Middle East?

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 15, 2021 [AP/Zabi Karimi]