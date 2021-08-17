Live
Economy|Business and Economy

US social media firms face new challenge in Afghanistan

Social media firms are split on how to treat content posted by the Taliban as only some of them consider it a rebel group.

Social media firms usually depend on state designations or official international recognitions to determine who is allowed on their sites [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]
Social media firms usually depend on state designations or official international recognitions to determine who is allowed on their sites [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]
17 Aug 2021

The Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan poses a new challenge for big US tech companies on handling content created by a group considered “terrorists” by some world governments.

Social media giant Facebook confirmed on Monday that it designates the Taliban a terrorist group and bans it and content supporting it from its platforms.

But Taliban members have reportedly continued to use Facebook’s end-to-end encrypted messaging service WhatsApp to communicate directly with Afghans despite the company prohibiting it under rules against dangerous organisations.

A Facebook Inc spokesperson said the company was closely monitoring the situation in the country and that WhatsApp would take action on any accounts found to be linked with sanctioned organisations in Afghanistan, which could include account removal.

The Taliban is on the company’s list of dangerous organisations and therefore any content promoting or representing the group is banned, Adam Mosseri, head of Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram, said on Monday during a Bloomberg Television interview.

“We are relying on that policy to proactively take down anything that we can that might be dangerous or that is related to the Taliban in general,” Mosseri said. “Now this situation is evolving rapidly, and with it, I’m sure the risk will evolve as well. We are going to have to modify what we do and how we do it to respond to those changing risks as they happen.”

On Twitter Inc, Taliban spokesmen with hundreds of thousands of followers have tweeted updates during the country’s takeover.

Asked about the Taliban’s use of the platform, the company pointed to its policies against violent organisations and hateful conduct but did not answer Reuters questions about how it makes its classifications. Twitter’s rules say it does not allow groups that promote terrorism or violence against civilians.

The Taliban’s return has raised fears it will crack down on freedom of speech and human rights, especially women’s rights, and that the country could become a haven once again for violent groups.

Taliban officials have issued statements saying they want peaceful international relations and have promised to protect Afghans.

Outsized influence

Major social media firms this year made high-profile decisions on handling sitting world leaders and groups in power.

These include controversial blocks of former US President Donald Trump for inciting violence around the January 6 Capitol riot and bans on Myanmar’s military amid a coup in the country.

Facebook, which was long criticised for failing to combat hate speech in Myanmar, said the coup escalated risks of offline harm and its history of human rights violations contributed to the ban on the ruling military or Tatmadaw.

The companies, which have come under fire from global lawmakers and regulators for their outsized political and economic influence, often depend on state designations or official international recognition to determine who is allowed on their sites.

These also help determine who might be verified, allowed official state accounts or may receive special treatment for rule-breaking speech due to newsworthiness or public interest loopholes.

‘Subjective decisions’

However, the differences among the tech companies’ stances suggest the approach is not uniform.

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube, asked whether it has a ban or restrictions on the Taliban, declined to comment but said the video-sharing service relies on governments to define “foreign terrorist organisations” (FTO) to guide the site’s enforcement of rules against violent criminal groups.

YouTube pointed to the US State Department’s list of FTO’s of which the Taliban is not a member. The US instead classifies the Taliban as a “specially designated global terrorist,” which freezes the US assets of those blacklisted and bars Americans from working with them.

Complicating matters further, though most countries show little sign they will recognise the group diplomatically, the Taliban’s position on the world stage may yet shift as they cement control.

“The Taliban is somewhat an accepted player at an international relations level,” said Mohammed Sinan Siyech, a researcher on security in South Asia and doctoral candidate at the University of Edinburgh, pointing to talks China and the United States have held with the group.

“If that recognition comes in, then for a company like Twitter or Facebook to make a subjective decision that this group is bad and we will not host them poses complications.”

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes may go unmasked at US criminal trial

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and former chief executive officer of Theranos Inc, has pleaded not guilty to charges she lied to doctors, patients and investors about the accuracy and capabilities of the company’s blood-testing machines [File: Bloomberg]

Biden announces historic increase to US food stamps programme

Average monthly per-person benefits for food assistance in the United States will rise by $36 from $121 to $157 after the administration of US President Joe Biden enacts the largest increase in the programme&#39;s history [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

US probe into Tesla’s Autopilot woes includes 765,000 vehicles

A United States government agency has launched an investigation to assess the technologies used to monitor, assist and enforce the driver&#39;s engagement when Teslas are using their Autopilot function [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

China’s faltering recovery adds to global growth risks

China&#39;s economic outlook now depends on whether its COVID-19 restrictions can be relaxed this month and whether Beijing will increase monetary and fiscal stimulus to prevent a sharper slowdown [File: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images]
Most Read

Biden defends Afghanistan pullout amid airport chaos

Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [Stringer/REUTERS]

Kabul near standstill on day one of the Taliban’s ‘Emirate’

No one should fear the Taliban, a Taliban fighter said [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

Cause of Afghan military plane crash in Uzbekistan disputed

The wreckage came as dozens of Afghan military aircraft carrying hundreds of servicemen reportedly reached Uzbekistan, among the thousands fleeing the country after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital of Kabul [File: Ahmad Masood/Reuters]

Afghans cling to moving US Air Force jet in desperate bid to flee

Crowds have converged on Kabul airport as people seek to flee Afghanistan amid the Taliban&#39;s resurgence in the country [Reuters]