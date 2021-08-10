Live
Economy|Oil and Gas
Bloomberg

Oil climbs on bet demand will hold up despite Delta variant surge

While the Delta variant of the coronavirus has led to rising infections and curbs on movement, global consumption is expected to hold up and tighten the market through the end of the year.

The latest surge of the coronavirus in Asia, where many countries are lagging behind with vaccination rates, is inflicting a blow on fuel consumption [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]
The latest surge of the coronavirus in Asia, where many countries are lagging behind with vaccination rates, is inflicting a blow on fuel consumption [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]
By Ari HawkinsBloomberg
10 Aug 2021

Oil rose alongside broader equity gains with investors optimistic global economic growth will continue even in the wake of Covid-19’s resurgence.

Futures advanced 2.7% in New York on Tuesday, the biggest gain in more than two weeks. U.S. and European stocks touched record highs amid expectations that economic growth will remain strong. While the delta variant has led to rising infections and curbs on movement, global consumption is expected to hold up and tighten the market through the end of the year.

“Crude oil is riding the coattails of a strong showing in the U.S. equity markets,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. “Some investors are also getting optimistic that the blow to demand from the delta variant spread is tampering off, if even just slightly.”

Meanwhile, the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stockpiles fell 816,000 barrels last week, while gasoline inventories dropped 1.11 million barrels. The U.S. government will release its supply data on Wednesday.

In the short-term though, the spread of the virus in Asia, where many countries are lagging behind with vaccination rates, is inflicting a blow on fuel consumption. The pandemic’s resurgence in the U.S., particularly in states where up-take of the vaccine is low, is also sowing concern.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., the nation’s biggest refiner commonly known as Sinopec, is cutting run rates at some plants by 5% to 10% compared with previously planned levels this month, according to Jean Zou, an analyst at commodities researcher ICIS-China.

Prices

  • West Texas Intermediate for September delivery was at $68.49 a barrel at $4:42 p.m. in after-market trading after settling at $68.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
  • Brent for October settlement gained $1.59 to end the session at $70.63 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

The number of seats being offered by China’s airlines dropped the most since early in the pandemic as the nation implemented fresh restrictions to contain the latest wave, based on data from aviation specialist OAG.

“China’s Covid-Zero strategy means restrictions could continue to widen and tighten, denting oil consumption,” said Vandana Hari, the founder of consultant Vanda Insights. “Delta outbreaks are certainly cause for a revaluation of the earlier anticipated trajectory of the global demand recovery.”

Meanwhile in the U.S., virus cases surged to the highest weekly level since early February. Gasoline demand fell for a second straight week, dropping less than 1% to 9.486 million barrels a day in the week ending Aug. 6, Descartes Lab said in a survey based on movements in cellular devices.

U.S. gasoline consumption averaged 8.6 million barrels a day in the first half of this year, the Energy Information Administration said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook. Demand from May to July was higher than the EIA expected and will continue to grow to average almost 9 million barrels a day in 2022, according to the report.

The API also reported inventories at the nation’s biggest storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 413,000 barrels last week. Distillate supplies increased by 673,000 barrels, the data showed.

Other market news:

  • Saudi Aramco gave full contractual crude oil supply to at least nine Asian customers for September sales.
  • The world’s largest oil companies are bidding up prices for renewable energy projects, squeezing profits from wind and solar farms just as they’re needed most to avoid climate catastrophe.
  • A fire on a commercial ship at Latakia port in Syria is under control, state news agency SANA reported.
Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

To the moon? Bitcoin roars back, fuelling $100,000 predictions

Bitcoin, the world&#39;s largest cryptocurrency, is up four weeks straight and is on pace for its second monthly advance, sparking predictions it could hit $100,000 at some point [File: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg]

Theranos trial: Prosecutor wants mental health records unsealed

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and co-defendant Ramesh &#39;Sunny&#39; Balwani, the former president of Theranos, face charges that they lied to doctors, patients and investors about the accuracy and capabilities of Theranos blood-testing machines [File: Michael Short/Bloomberg]

Amazon to pay customers up to $1,000 if a product causes injury

The world&#39;s largest online retailer also pledged to cover the cost of claims under $1,000 — which it said comprise 80 percent of cases in its store — without seeking reimbursement from third-party sellers as long as they had adhered to Amazon.com&#39;s rules and hold valid insurance [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

A win for Biden, US Senate passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Senators voted 69-30 on Tuesday to advance a bipartisan infrastructure bill [Sarah Silbiger/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban seizes eighth Afghan provincial capital in five days

Taliban fighters inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul [Mohammad Asif Khan/AP Photo]

Free speech vs Islamophobia: A teenager fuels debate in France

The Mila affair, as it is widely known, has become highly politicised in France and raised major questions about free speech, as well as the treatment of the country&#39;s minority Muslim population [Joel Saget/AFP]

Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Messi will wear the number 30 as revealed in a video by the club, the number he had when he began his professional career at Barcelona between 2004-2006 [Yves Herman/Reuters]

Guinea confirms first West African case of deadly Marburg virus

The discovery comes just two months after the WHO declared an end to Guinea&#39;s second outbreak of Ebola [File: Cellou Binani/AFP]