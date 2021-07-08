Live
Economy|Unemployment
Bloomberg

US jobless claims unexpectedly rise but hold near pandemic low

Claims increased by 2,000 to 373,000 in the week ending July 3, the US Labor Department said on Thursday.

More than half of US states are ending enhanced federal unemployment benefit programmes amid an ongoing debate about whether they are hampering employers' hiring efforts [File: Micah Green/Bloomberg]
More than half of US states are ending enhanced federal unemployment benefit programmes amid an ongoing debate about whether they are hampering employers' hiring efforts [File: Micah Green/Bloomberg]
By Olivia RockemanBloomberg
8 Jul 2021

Applications for US state unemployment insurance edged up last week, though remained near a pandemic low, as the labour market grinds its way towards a full recovery.

Initial claims in regular state programmes increased by 2,000 to 373,000 in the week ended July 3, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 350,000 new applications.

Even with the latest increase, new weekly filings for jobless benefits have more than halved since the beginning of the year as health concerns abate and pent-up demand fuels hiring at businesses like hotels and restaurants.

Economists expect further labour market improvement in the second part of this year, with the unemployment rate forecast to fall below 5% in the fourth quarter.

More than half of US states are ending enhanced federal unemployment benefit programs amid an ongoing debate about whether they are hampering hiring efforts.

Continuing claims for ongoing state benefits fell to a pandemic low of 3.34 million in the week ended June 26. That could reflect more Americans taking jobs and falling off benefit rolls now that the $300 weekly supplement has ended in many states.

States including Oklahoma, Nebraska and Indiana – which have ended Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for self-employed workers – saw no initial claims in that program last week.

Program Phase-Out

Meanwhile, initial claims in Texas and Nebraska picked up last week, which could reflect attempts to transition to regular state programmes now that PUA has been phased out in those states.

“There is a chance that some people may file initial claims to redetermine their eligibility if they lose benefits from one of the expiring programs, but we think that in most cases these people would not be eligible for benefits,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists said in a recent note.

Pennsylvania and New York reported the largest increases in initial claims last week, while claims in Oklahoma and Maryland fell.

The latest jobs report showed payrolls increased 850,000 in June, the largest advance in 10 months, suggesting firms were having greater success a month later in recruiting workers to fill open positions. Still, vacancies stood at a record high in May, pointing to a mismatch between labour supply and demand.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Surging food prices fuel 40 percent jump in global hunger: UN

A woman cooks food at a camp for internally displaced people in Syria, where cooking oil prices have soared 440 percent versus a year ago, according to the UN [File: Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters]

Telenor signals Myanmar exit, as UN calls for urgent action

People in Myanmar continue to protest against the coup. The military has killed nearly 900 people since seizing power from the elected government on February 1 [Stringer/AFP]

Basra protests erupt as power cuts hit scorching Iraq

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter and Google over social media bans

Former United States President Donald Trump is seeking to overturn a federal law that shields internet companies from liability for content posted by users [File: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Haiti police kill four suspects linked to Moise assassination

Police stand near a mural featuring Haitian President Jovenel Moise, near the leader’s residence where he was killed by gunmen in the early morning hours in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 [Joseph Odelyn/AP]

UNSC to discuss Ethiopia dam amid strained ties with Egypt, Sudan

The dam is 80 percent complete and is expected to reach full generating capacity in 2023 [EPA]

‘Talibanned’: Favourite Afghan pastimes again under threat

In this photo taken on June 9, 2021, a kite vendor shows his merchandise inside a warehouse in Shor Bazaar in the old quarters of Kabul [File: Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

Japan declares COVID emergency in Tokyo, mulls fan-free Olympics

The Olympics, opening on July 23 and running until August 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures [Kim Kyung-Hoon/ Reuters]