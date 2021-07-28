Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

Activision Blizzard workers walk out while fans call for boycott

The maker of the games Diablo and Warcraft is accused of sexual harassment and assault, as well as a culture in which women faced unequal pay.

Fans organised a boycott of Activision games in solidarity with United States employees under the hashtag #ActiBlizzWalkout [File: Troy Harvey/Bloomberg]
Fans organised a boycott of Activision games in solidarity with United States employees under the hashtag #ActiBlizzWalkout [File: Troy Harvey/Bloomberg]
By Olga Kharif and Jason SchreierBloomberg
28 Jul 2021

More than 100 people showed up Wednesday morning outside an office of Activision Blizzard Inc. in Southern California to demonstrate their support of a sexual harassment lawsuit and to protest the video game maker’s insufficient response.

Employees and other demonstrators gathered on the sidewalks at the corporate campus of Blizzard Entertainment, the maker of Diablo and Warcraft games that was at the center of the lawsuit filed by a California state agency. One protester called for the firing of Bobby Kotick, the Activision Blizzard chief executive officer, one attendee wrote on Twitter.

Elsewhere online, fans sought to organize a boycott of Activision games in solidarity with employees. “You can support #ActiBlizzWalkout by not playing their titles,” Twitter user Shannon wrote. The post garnered more than 2,300 retweets and over 5,000 likes. In the comments, other users suggested not logging into games or uninstalling them.

Last week, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued Activision, detailing accusations of sexual harassment and assault, as well as a culture in which women faced unequal pay and retaliation. The employees are protesting the company’s responses to the sexual discrimination lawsuit and are demanding more equitable treatment for underrepresented workers.

On Tuesday, Kotick sent an all-staff letter in response to the walkout, calling the company’s recent actions “tone deaf.” In his email, Kotick said he hired the law firm WilmerHale to conduct a review of its polices and promised “swift action” to stamp out harassment.

Employees responded with their own letter, saying Kotick failed to address concerns about employment contracts containing forced arbitration clauses and a lack of pay transparency.

“We know there are a variety of topics that need to be considered,” a spokesman for Activision wrote in an emailed statement Wednesday. “The leadership team at Activision Blizzard is also committed to long-lasting change, listening and continuing the important work to create a safe and inclusive workplace that we can all be proud of.”

Activision shares were up 1.3% Wednesday afternoon, along with the Nasdaq. They were down 9.5% this year through Tuesday.

It’s been a turbulent year for Activision and Kotick. Earlier this summer, a number of shareholder groups claimed that Kotick is overpaid, but the company still gained shareholder approval of its executives’ compensation. The company is set to report financial results next Tuesday.

A prolonged dispute with employees could result in delays of Activision games, wrote Matthew Kanterman, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

If managed properly, Activision should be able to minimize damage to its business, said David Cole, an analyst at DFC Intelligence. However, Cole adds, the whole ordeal may end up earning Activision a place on consumer lists of “most hated companies.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US sanctions Syrian prisons, officials for human rights abuses

Syrian prisons &#39;have been sites of human rights abuses against political prisoners and other detainees&#39;, the United States government said on Wednesday [File: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters]

AR-15 rifle maker offers $33M settlement to Sandy Hook families

A family stands near memorials by the Sandy Hook firehouse in 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut, the United States [File: Craig Ruttle/AP]

Fries with that? McDonald’s sales soar on crispy chicken sandwich

McDonald’s revenue jumped 57 percent to nearly $5.9bn in the April-June period, beating Wall Street’s forecast of $5.6bn, according to analysts polled by FactSet [File: Matt Rourke/AP Photo]

Soaring tortilla prices hit struggling Mexican households hard

A view shows tortillas in preparation to be wrapped in paper with contact information to help women victims of gender violence, as a part of a government program called &#34;Break the Silence&#34;, at a tortilla stall in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, March 10, 2020. [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]
Most Read

Thousands of scientists warn climate tipping points ‘imminent’

Greenland and Antarctica recently showed all-time low levels of ice mass and glaciers are melting 31- percent faster than they did just 15 years ago, the authors said [File: Bob Strong/Reuters]

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

‘War all around’: Kandahar residents fear Taliban advance on city

Supporters of the Taliban carry their signature white flags after they seized the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak [File: Tariq Achkzai/AP Photo]

Chinese officials and Taliban meet, in sign of warming ties

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, political chief of Afghanistan&#39;s Taliban, in Tianjin [Li Ran / Xinhua/AFP]