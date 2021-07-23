Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

Zomato IPO catapults founder towards list of Indian billionaires

A 66% stock jump on debut turned Zomato Ltd founder Deepinder Goyal into a poster boy for India’s fledgling startup scene, pushing his fortune close to the $1bn mark.

Zomato Ltd founder Deepinder Goyal is worth $650m based on his current 4.7% stake in Zomato, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and he also owns more than 368 million options that vest over the next six years, which if exercised would almost double his stake in the company [File: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]
Zomato Ltd founder Deepinder Goyal is worth $650m based on his current 4.7% stake in Zomato, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and he also owns more than 368 million options that vest over the next six years, which if exercised would almost double his stake in the company [File: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]
By Saritha Rai and Alex SazonovBloomberg
23 Jul 2021

A 66% stock jump on debut turned Zomato Ltd founder Deepinder Goyal into a poster boy for India’s fledgling startup scene, pushing his fortune close to the $1bn mark.

Goyal is worth $650m based on his current 4.7% stake in Zomato, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He also owns more than 368 million options that vest over the next six years, which if exercised would almost double his stake in the company, which now has a market capitalization of $13.3bn.

While that’s far behind the fortunes of Mukesh Ambani – worth about $80bn – and dozens of other Indian industrial tycoons, the group of ultra-rich startup entrepreneurs in the country is small. Those topping $1bn include Byju Raveendran of online education provider Byju’s, Vijay Shekhar Sharma of digital payments pioneer Paytm, and Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, cofounders of online retailer Flipkart.

The IPO is a triumph for not just Goyal, the son of two teachers who founded his company in 2008, but also scores of Indian startup entrepreneurs aspiring to influence and wealth. India had a record $6.3bn of funding and deals for technology startups in the second quarter, underscoring entrepreneurial ambitions and rising venture-capital interest in the world’s second-most populous market.

“Today is a big day for us,” Goyal said in a blog posting on Friday. “But we couldn’t have gotten here without the incredible efforts of India’s entire internet ecosystem.”

Zomato, the first of a generation of Indian internet unicorns to tap local capital markets, also represents an opportunity for the country’s retail investors. The IPO generated a seldom-seen frenzy among them, with some crowing on Twitter about bagging share allotments and joking that they would delete rival Swiggy’s app from their phones.

Goyal first got the idea for an online service when, as a math and computer science student at the Indian Institute of Technology, he was particularly frustrated with a pizza order. His resolve strengthened after he graduated and joined Bain & Co., where he saw colleagues in the company cafeteria skimming the limited menu and talking longingly about food at nearby restaurants.

Goyal and colleague Pankaj Chaddah started uploading menus of neighbourhood cafés and restaurants onto the company intranet, with phone numbers. That was a huge hit with coworkers, driving a weekend venture they christened foodiebay.com. After his wife got a teaching job at Delhi University, Goyal quit to pursue entrepreneurship full-time.

The service quickly caught on and the founders snagged $1m in early funding from entrepreneur-turned-investor and internet pioneer Sanjeev Bikhchandani of Info Edge India Ltd. The name was changed to Zomato and global investors such as Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. joined as backers.

Zomato, based in Gurgaon on the outskirts of Delhi, has since embarked on an international expansion, getting into table bookings, home delivery and restaurant and nightlife guides in 100 cities across 19 countries including Turkey, Brazil, New Zealand and Indonesia. Soon after, even as investor mood for loss-making food startups dimmed, Goyal cut jobs and geographies, attempting to rationalize spending and nudging his startup towards profitability.

“I don’t know whether we will succeed or fail – we will surely, like always, give it our best,” Goyal said in the posting. “But I hope that the fact that we are here, inspires millions of Indians to dream bigger than we ever have, and build something way more incredible than what we can dream of.”

-With assistance from Tom Maloney.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Prince Harry is producing a memoir – but is he writing it?

The United Kingdom&#39;s Prince Harry announced he was writing a memoir with the help of a big-name ghostwriter this week, one of many A-listers to turn to a ghostwriter to help tell their stories [File: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]

As Olympics begin, Japan rolls out red carpet for Pfizer CEO

About 23 percent of Japan&#39;s population of more than 126 million has been fully vaccinated, a number that has picked up since May but is still far short of where Japan’s government had hoped to be before the Olympics [File: Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]

India’s weight-loss guru Rujuta Diwekar on why grandma knows best

In the age of intermittent fasting, keto diets, morning detox juices and CEOs surviving on one meal a day, Rujuta Diwekar holds up Indian grandmothers as the ideal to be imitated [courtesy Rujuta Diwekar]

US prosperity weakened by COVID-19, mass shootings, report finds

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many different aspects of American life including social wellbeing, mental health and the economy, the Legatum Institute&#39;s 2021 United States Prosperity Index found [File: Bing Guan/Reuters]
Most Read

In Herat, ex-Mujahideen commander leads efforts to resist Taliban

Herat, an economic powerhouse, has become a valuable target to the Taliban [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

Iran’s Khamenei says water-crisis protesters not to blame

Khamenei: &#39;The people showed their displeasure ... but we cannot really blame the people and their issues must be taken care of [File: Mehr News/AFP]

Taliban: ‘No one wants a civil war’ in Afghanistan

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen who is also a member of the group&#39;s negotiating team [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Sydney’s crafty cockatoos master suburban bin diving

Cockatoos are extremely gregarious birds that forage in small groups, roost in large ones, and are rarely seen alone in Sydney [Barbara Klump/Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior via AP]