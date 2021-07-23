Live
Economy|Business and Economy

China sanctions former US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, others

The blacklistings come in retaliation for the US recently sanctioning Chinese officials in Hong Kong.

Former United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross was sanctioned by China on Friday [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]
Former United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross was sanctioned by China on Friday [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]
23 Jul 2021

China said on Friday that it has imposed counter-sanctions on United States individuals including former US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in response to recent US sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong.

The sanctions are the first imposed by China under its new anti-foreign sanction law, passed in June, and come days before US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to visit China amid deeply strained ties.

China also imposed unspecified “reciprocal counter-sanctions” on current and former representatives of a range of organisations, including the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Other institutions named included the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, the International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch, and the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council (HKDC).

“The US side concocted the so-called Hong Kong business advisory, baselessly smeared Hong Kong’s commercial environment, and illegally sanctioned Chinese officials in Hong Kong,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“These actions seriously violated international law and the basic principles of international relations, and seriously interfered in China’s internal affairs,” the ministry said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a regular news briefing that the US was “undeterred” by China’s move, which came after Washington last week issued its business advisory for Hong Kong and imposed sanctions on more Chinese officials over Beijing’s crackdown on democracy in the former British colony.

“These actions are the latest examples of how Beijing punishes private citizens, companies and civil society organisations as a way to send political signals,” Psaki said, adding that they illustrated the very risks about which the US government had warned.

Ross could not be immediately reached for comment.

It was the second time this year that China has imposed sanctions on officials who served under former US President Donald Trump, who adopted a tough line on Beijing and confronted it over trade, business practices, human rights and other issues.

Around the time President Joe Biden was sworn in as president in January, China announced sanctions against outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and 27 other top Trump officials.​ The Biden administration called that move “unproductive and cynical.”

Biden has sought to rally allies and partners to help counter what the White House says are China’s increasingly coercive economic and foreign policies.

But US officials say Sherman’s trip over the weekend to China, where she is due to meet Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, is an effort to ensure that competition between the two powers does not spill over into conflict.

Some of the groups hit by Beijing largely dismissed any negative impact of the sanctions. The HKDC said on Twitter that being targeted by China’s ruling Communist Party was the “best validation” of its fight for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

Human Rights Watch’s China director Sophie Richardson, who was sanctioned by China by name on Friday, called the move “hollow”.

“These are diplomatic tantrums that are designed to distract attention away from Beijing’s complicity in crimes against humanity,” she said, referring to China’s alleged human rights abuses in its western region of Xinjiang. China has dismissed the accusations.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Can Israel criminalise Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the US?

Ben Cohen, left, and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry&#39;s ice cream, are known for promoting social causes [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

American Express sees windfall from reinvigorated US consumers

American Express said demand for its fee-based Platinum Cards has gotten stronger, with the credit card giant registering 2.4 million new cards in the quarter ended June 30 [File: Mark Makela/Reuters]

Prince Harry is producing a memoir – but is he writing it?

The United Kingdom&#39;s Prince Harry announced he was writing a memoir with the help of a big-name ghostwriter this week, one of many A-listers to turn to a ghostwriter to help tell their stories [File: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]

As Olympics begin, Japan rolls out red carpet for Pfizer CEO

About 23 percent of Japan&#39;s population of more than 126 million has been fully vaccinated, a number that has picked up since May but is still far short of where Japan’s government had hoped to be before the Olympics [File: Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]
Most Read
OPINION

Canada is deporting its ‘guardian angels’

Asylum seeker Mamadou Konaté, who worked as a janitor at three elderly care homes in Montreal at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is now facing the threat of deportation. On July 6, Konaté addressed a crowd gathered in front of Prime Minister Trudeau&#39;s constituency office in Montreal to protest essential worker deportations [Stacy Lee]

In Herat, ex-Mujahideen commander leads efforts to resist Taliban

Herat, an economic powerhouse, has become a valuable target to the Taliban [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

UN Security Council condemns Northern Cyprus resort plan

In this file photo from October 2020, people walk on a beach inside an area fenced off by the Turkish military in the abandoned coastal area of Varosha [File: Harun Ucar/Reuters]

India’s weight-loss guru Rujuta Diwekar on why grandma knows best

In the age of intermittent fasting, keto diets, morning detox juices and CEOs surviving on one meal a day, Rujuta Diwekar holds up Indian grandmothers as the ideal to be imitated [Photo courtesy of Rujuta Diwekar]