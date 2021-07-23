Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

American Express sees windfall from reinvigorated US consumers

American Express’s revenue jumped to $10.24bn from $7.68bn last year, the company reported on Friday.

American Express said demand for its fee-based Platinum Cards has gotten stronger, with the credit card giant registering 2.4 million new cards in the quarter ended June 30 [File: Mark Makela/Reuters]
American Express said demand for its fee-based Platinum Cards has gotten stronger, with the credit card giant registering 2.4 million new cards in the quarter ended June 30 [File: Mark Makela/Reuters]
23 Jul 2021

Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as coronavirus vaccines become more common — and that spending fuelled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter.

Momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger customers.

“We saw card member spending accelerate from the prior quarter and exceed pre-pandemic levels in June, with the largest portion of this spending growth coming from Millennial, Gen Z, and small business customers,” Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri said in a prepared statement.

Revenue, net of interest expense, jumped to $10.24bn from $7.68bn last year, stronger than the $9.47bn that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of American Express Co climbed 3.4 percent at the opening bell.

Demand for fee-based Platinum Cards is getting stronger, Squeri said, and American Express registered 2.4 million new cards in the quarter.

The New York company earned $2.28bn, or $2.80 per share, for the three months ended June 30. A year earlier it earned $257m, or $0.29 per share. The current quarter included $866m in credit reserve releases.

This easily beat projections of $1.64 from industry analysts.

American Express’s consolidated provisions for credit losses resulted in a benefit of $606m for the current quarter. This was mostly because of the reserve releases and lower net write-offs. The year-ago period had a provision expense of $1.6bn, which was primarily due to significant credit reserve builds the company implemented as it contended with the repercussions of the pandemic.

American Express took a hit in the pandemic, with fewer Americans travelling, dining out or shopping. Spending on corporate and individual charge and credit cards dropped, and those who kept a revolving balance paid off their debts.

That spending freeze thawed as infections plunged during the vaccine roll-out.

Infections have begun to spike in some regions of the country where vaccination rates are low. COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in the United States over two weeks amid an onslaught of vaccine misinformation that is straining hospitals.

At this point, rising infections in some regions of the US do not appear to be of great concern with the rate of vaccination high and rising in parts of the country.

“We are increasingly optimistic that the momentum we’ve generated will continue given the strength we see in our core business, particularly in the US, even as the pace of the recovery remains uneven in different regions around the world,” Squeri said. “Based on current trends, we are confident in our ability to be within the high end of the range of EPS expectations we had for 2020 in 2022.”

Earlier this month American Express said that it was increasing the benefits — and the fee — on its flagship Platinum Card. The annual fee is going from $550 to $695.

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Prince Harry is producing a memoir – but is he writing it?

The United Kingdom&#39;s Prince Harry announced he was writing a memoir with the help of a big-name ghostwriter this week, one of many A-listers to turn to a ghostwriter to help tell their stories [File: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]

As Olympics begin, Japan rolls out red carpet for Pfizer CEO

About 23 percent of Japan&#39;s population of more than 126 million has been fully vaccinated, a number that has picked up since May but is still far short of where Japan’s government had hoped to be before the Olympics [File: Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo]

Zomato IPO catapults founder towards list of Indian billionaires

Zomato Ltd founder Deepinder Goyal is worth $650m based on his current 4.7% stake in Zomato, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and he also owns more than 368 million options that vest over the next six years, which if exercised would almost double his stake in the company [File: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]

US prosperity weakened by COVID-19, mass shootings, report finds

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many different aspects of American life including social wellbeing, mental health and the economy, the Legatum Institute&#39;s 2021 United States Prosperity Index found [File: Bing Guan/Reuters]
Most Read

In Herat, ex-Mujahideen commander leads efforts to resist Taliban

Herat, an economic powerhouse, has become a valuable target to the Taliban [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

Sydney’s crafty cockatoos master suburban bin diving

Cockatoos are extremely gregarious birds that forage in small groups, roost in large ones, and are rarely seen alone in Sydney [Barbara Klump/Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior via AP]

Taliban: ‘No one wants a civil war’ in Afghanistan

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen who is also a member of the group&#39;s negotiating team [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
OPINION

Canada is deporting its ‘guardian angels’

Asylum seeker Mamadou Konaté, who worked as a janitor at three elderly care homes in Montreal at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is now facing the threat of deportation. On July 6, Konaté addressed a crowd gathered in front of Prime Minister Trudeau&#39;s constituency office in Montreal to protest essential worker deportations [Stacy Lee]