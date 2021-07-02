Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

OPEC+ to resume talks on Monday after UAE roadblock

The standoff could delay plans to pump more oil through the end of the year to cool oil prices.

Without a deal, the OPEC+ alliance could keep tighter restraints on output with oil prices now trading around $75 a barrel, up more than 40 percent this year [File: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters]
Without a deal, the OPEC+ alliance could keep tighter restraints on output with oil prices now trading around $75 a barrel, up more than 40 percent this year [File: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters]
2 Jul 2021

OPEC+ will resume talks on Monday after failing to reach a deal on oil output policy for a second day running on Friday because the United Arab Emirates blocked some aspects of the pact.

The standoff could delay plans to pump more oil through the end of the year to cool oil prices that have soared to two-and-a-half-year highs.

Without a deal, the OPEC+ alliance could keep tighter restraints on output with oil prices now trading around $75 a barrel, up more than 40 percent this year. Consumers want more crude to aid a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rise in oil prices is contributing to global inflation, slowing the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, voted on Friday to increase output by around 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from August to December 2021 and to extend remaining cuts to the end of 2022, instead of ending in April 2022, OPEC+ sources said.

The UAE agreed to release more oil into the market but refused to support the extension of the cuts.

Talks resume on Monday, OPEC+ said in a statement.

Responding to oil demand destruction caused by the COVID crisis, OPEC+ agreed last year to cut output by almost 10 million bpd from May 2020, with plans to phase out the curbs by the end of April 2022. Cuts now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.

If the UAE blocks a deal, the remaining cuts would likely stay in place, although there is a slim chance the pact could fall apart and all countries could pump as much as they wanted.

Alternatively, the group could agree to increase output to the end of 2021 but postpone discussion about extending the deal beyond April 2022. OPEC+ sources said UAE had proposed this.

Baseline

OPEC+ sources said the UAE complained that its baseline, the level from which any cuts are calculated, was originally set too low – an issue it raised before and was ready to tolerate if the deal ended in April 2022 but not if it went on longer.

OPEC+ sources said the UAE wanted to have its baseline production set at 3.84 million bpd versus 3.168 million bpd now.

The UAE has ambitious production plans, investing billions of dollars to boost capacity. The OPEC+ pact has left about 30 percent of UAE capacity idle, said sources familiar with the matter.

The UAE argued that it was not alone in requesting a higher baseline because other countries such as Azerbaijan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Nigeria had requested and received new baselines since the deal was first agreed last year.

In the build-up to this week’s meetings, OPEC+ sources had said Russia was insisting on releasing more oil to the market as the rise in prices was encouraging the growth of rival US shale output – which tends to need higher prices to be economical.

OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia took a more cautious approach, saying fewer barrels should be released given uncertainties that remained about the course of the pandemic because of variants of the coronavirus that were causing new outbreaks.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Kuwait’s life-after-oil fund rises to record $700B

Kuwait recorded 66.7 billion dinars or $221bn in total oil revenue in the last five years [File: Bloomberg]

Mexico water supply buckles on worsening drought, crops at risk

The carcass of a cow is seen on July 1 near the Sanalona reservoir in Mexico, which has low water levels due to a long-term drought across two-thirds of the nation [Jesus Bustamante/Reuters]

Something to chew on: Gum makes a comeback as Americans unmask

As restrictions ease and coronavirus vaccination rates rise, United States gum sales have recently started surging, shows data from NielsenIQ [File: Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports]

Lost & found: US mulls mandatory airline refunds for delayed bags

Current United States regulations require refunds only if bags are lost, although airlines must compensate passengers for &#39;reasonable&#39; incidental expenses incurred while their bags are delayed [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Most Read

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

‘Total chaos’: Fears grow over Lebanon’s impoverished military

Since the end of a 15-year civil war in 1990, the Lebanese armed forces have trodden carefully between the country’s many sects [File: Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]

Pakistan’s Khan backs China on Uighurs, praises one-party system

Pakistan&#39;s PM Imran Khan also lauded the one-party system of governance in China, where the state is exclusively controlled by the Communist Party of China [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

US forces leave Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase after 20 years

A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes off for a nighttime mission at Bagram airbase in this August 22, 2017 photo [File: Josh Smith/Reuters]