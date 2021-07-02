Live
Economy|Aviation

Lost & found: US mulls mandatory airline refunds for delayed bags

The proposal will require refunds if airlines fail to deliver a bag within 12 hours of the passenger’s US flight touching down or within 25 hours of an international flight.

Current United States regulations require refunds only if bags are lost, although airlines must compensate passengers for 'reasonable' incidental expenses incurred while their bags are delayed [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Current United States regulations require refunds only if bags are lost, although airlines must compensate passengers for 'reasonable' incidental expenses incurred while their bags are delayed [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]
2 Jul 2021

The United States Department of Transportation will propose that airlines be required to refund fees on checked baggage if the bags aren’t delivered to passengers quickly enough.

The proposal, if made final after a lengthy regulation-writing process, would also require prompt refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight.

A department official said the agency will issue the proposal in the next several days, and it could take effect by next summer.

The proposal will require refunds if airlines fail to deliver a bag within 12 hours of the passenger’s US flight touching down or within 25 hours of an international flight.

Current regulations require refunds only if bags are lost, although airlines must compensate passengers for “reasonable” incidental expenses incurred while their bags are delayed. The government does not know how often airlines keep fees even when bags are significantly delayed.

The bag-fee proposal is the first of several airline-consumer regulations coming from the administration of US President Joe Biden under an executive order that the president will soon sign, according to a senior Department of Transportation (DOT) official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a proposal that hasn’t been made public. The order will be designed to boost competition and give consumers more power, the official said.

Kurt Ebenhoch, executive director of Travel Fairness Now, an airline consumer organisation, called the bag-fees refund “one consumer-friendly item in a long list requiring DOT action”. He said top priorities include refunds for coronavirus pandemic-related cancellations, stronger rules to let families with small children sit together without paying extra, and more transparency in flight schedules and fares.

John Breyault, a vice president with the National Consumer League, said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg seems to be paying more attention to consumer issues than did Elaine Chao, who held the job during the administration of former President Donald Trump. But he said he would like the Biden administration to act more quickly.

“The proof will be in the pudding whether this DOT will make consumer protection a real priority after four years of benign neglect, at best, and active regulatory sabotage at worst,” Breyault said.

Last year, more than 100,000 consumers complained to the government about airline service. Refunds were the biggest gripe, although most claimed airlines refused to give refunds to consumers who cancelled trips because of the pandemic. The Transportation Department is seeking a $25.5m fine against Air Canada, but has not taken action against other carriers over refunds for canceled flights.

In 2019, the last full year before the pandemic, passengers paid US airlines $5.76bn in fees on checked bags, according to the Transportation Department. That dropped to $2.84bn last year, when travel slumped because of the pandemic. The figures do not include fees for carry-on bags.

For many years, customers could check one or two bags on almost any airline without paying a fee. That began to change during a travel slump caused by the financial crisis of 2008. Now, most US airlines other than Southwest charge even for a single bag, although fees are usually waived for customers who buy high-fare tickets or carry the airline’s credit card.

American Airlines generated $2bn from checked-bag fees over the past two years, followed by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, each generating around $1.5bn. Because of their smaller size, discount airlines including Spirit and Frontier reap less money but get a higher percentage of revenue from the fees.

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Something to chew on: Gum makes a comeback as Americans unmask

As restrictions ease and coronavirus vaccination rates rise, United States gum sales have recently started surging, shows data from NielsenIQ [File: Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports]

‘Total chaos’: Fears grow over Lebanon’s impoverished military

Since the end of a 15-year civil war in 1990, the Lebanese armed forces have trodden carefully between the country’s many sects [File: Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]

Does working from home boost productivity? Sometimes

After becoming accustomed to working from home, many workers are hesitant to head back to the office full time, leaving companies to find a balance that retains talent and maintains productivity [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]

Xi vs Biden, petrol prices in Lebanon, and Nigerian bank workers

Tensions continue to flare in Lebanon, where millions of people are in the throes of an economic crisis, one that has plunged over half of the population into poverty and wiped out 90 percent of the currency&#39;s purchasing power [File: Issam Abdallah/Reuters]
Most Read

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

Pakistan’s Khan backs China on Uighurs, praises one-party system

Pakistan&#39;s PM Imran Khan also lauded the one-party system of governance in China, where the state is exclusively controlled by the Communist Party of China [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

US forces leave Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase after 20 years

A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes off for a nighttime mission at Bagram airbase in this August 22, 2017 photo [File: Josh Smith/Reuters]

More dead, including a child, found in ruins of Florida collapse

A crane is used to remove sets of human remains, as search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where many people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]