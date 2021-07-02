Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

Does working from home boost productivity? Sometimes

Bank of England staff reviewed academic research on the issue and shared some surprising findings.

After becoming accustomed to working from home, many workers are hesitant to head back to the office full time, leaving companies to find a balance that retains talent and maintains productivity [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]
After becoming accustomed to working from home, many workers are hesitant to head back to the office full time, leaving companies to find a balance that retains talent and maintains productivity [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]
By Libby CherryBloomberg
2 Jul 2021

Working from home can lift productivity for many workers, so long as they go to the office a few days a week, Bank of England staff said in a blog post that reviewed academic research on the issue.

The findings indicate that isolation from co-workers over longer periods reduces the effectiveness of staff and eats away at relationships forged through face-to-face contact. More complex, less interdependent jobs benefited from the peace of solitary working, they found.

The work feeds into a debate about how much home working companies should allow as governments loosen rules aimed at controlling the coronavirus. For almost half of the U.K. capital’s companies, a shift back to five days a week in the office is already off the table, according to a survey by the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“WFH could result in aggregate productivity gains only if workers can be more productive at home rather than in office, or if companies use WFH to cut office space without damaging their own productivity and the ‘freed-up’ space is then used by others for alternative productive purposes,” the BOE researchers wrote.

The BOE researchers said a study they reviewed settled on one to two days a week at home as an ideal. Other studies were less specific, but said that greater duration was negative for productivity.

The review of academic literature on the subject was conducted by Bank of England staff including John Lewis, Andrea Šiško and Misa Tanaka. They found that the impact of working from home on productivity depended largely on the environment at home and the type of task workers were asked to do.

They also found that:

  • Most research focuses on the short-term impacts of working from home, with little analysis on the broader effect on “innovation, employee retention, integration of new colleagues, and team cohesion”
  • Individual company decisions to cut down on office space may not improve productivity across the economy
  • Productivity at home suffered where children were present or where people were living in smaller spaces with more than one adult working in the same place
  • Open-plan offices with background noise hurt productivity
Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Xi vs Biden, petrol prices in Lebanon, and Nigerian bank workers

Tensions continue to flare in Lebanon, where millions of people are in the throes of an economic crisis, one that has plunged over half of the population into poverty and wiped out 90 percent of the currency&#39;s purchasing power [File: Issam Abdallah/Reuters]

Didi tumbles after mega IPO as China unveils new cyber probe

Ride-hailing app company Didi has halted new user registrations during the probe by the Cyberspace Administration of China [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Lebanese judge goes after top officials over port blast

The explosion at Beirut&#39;s port killed more than 200 people and injured thousands [File: Chris McGrath/Getty Images]

Bezos legacy gets mixed reviews as he exits Amazon CEO role

Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos hands over the reins to his successor on Monday, marking the end of an era at the internet giant supercharged by new business growth [File: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

Pakistan’s Khan backs China on Uighurs, praises one-party system

Pakistan&#39;s PM Imran Khan also lauded the one-party system of governance in China, where the state is exclusively controlled by the Communist Party of China [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

US forces leave Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase after 20 years

A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes off for a nighttime mission at Bagram airbase in this August 22, 2017 photo [File: Josh Smith/Reuters]

Trump Organization CFO surrenders to New York authorities

Allen Weisselberg, centre, went through a freight entrance to avoid cameras awaiting his arrival at District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr’s lower Manhattan office on Thursday, one day after a grand jury indicted him and the company in an extraordinary challenge to the former president [File: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images]