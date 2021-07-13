After its recent crazy highs, where is Bitcoin headed next?

Two major research projects are under way to see if the US central bank should begin minting digital money.
Investors can get some clues here on where Bitcoin, which has been stuck between $30,000-$40,000 for weeks, is headed.
Bitcoin has had a rough time in the past couple of months after hitting a record high, that much is well-known.
The largest cryptocurrency has been stuck in a range between about $30,000 and $40,000 for weeks after reaching its all-time high near $65,000, which means chart watchers are scanning the data for signs as to where it could head next. Second-biggest crypto Ether, which topped out near $4,400 in mid-May, has been trading in the $2,100 area.
Bitcoin’s price action reveals “a menacing chart full of sound and fury, backed by nothing,” said Rich Ross, technical strategist at Evercore ISI, in a recent note. He sees first resistance at $36,000 with support at $33,000 and $30,000 — and downside to $22,000 or below.
Ether “is more constructive relatively, especially above $2,400,” Ross added.
Here are some charts investors can watch as they try to find the next direction for Bitcoin and Ether:
The year-to-date percentage gain by Bitcoin was, for a while, several times that of the S&P 500. But as the cryptocurrency came down and equities continued to hit records, that’s changed. They’ve been about the same for a few weeks now.
The Bollinger bands are coiling around Bitcoin’s price, essentially warning of a coming pickup in volatility. The bandwidth, defined by the percentage difference between the upper and lower bands, is flirting with year-to-date lows, while the 14-day Average True Range is close to its lowest levels of the year.
The rolling 60-day correlation between Bitcoin and spot gold has turned negative, a situation that’s happened only a few times since 2018. That can actually be seen as a good thing, because a lower correlation makes an asset more desirable for diversification purposes in asset allocation. Still, it’s a sign that the “digital gold” moniker some have given to Bitcoin may no longer be so apt.
Ether has been floating just above its 200-day moving average in recent sessions, as the line appears to be offering support. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the 50-day average is looking like it might serve as resistance — and in the $2,300 range, that wouldn’t offer a lot of upside.