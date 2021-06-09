Live
Economy|Oil and Gas
Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco to sell $6B of dollar-denominated Islamic bonds

Order books for the sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, are in excess of $60bn, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

Saudi Aramco is raising cash to help finance its plans to pay out $75bn in dividends, a commitment that the oil company made to garner support for its initial public offering [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
Saudi Aramco is raising cash to help finance its plans to pay out $75bn in dividends, a commitment that the oil company made to garner support for its initial public offering [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
By Ameya Karve and Jack PitcherBloomberg
9 Jun 2021

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest energy company, is selling $6 billion of bonds in its first dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale.

The state-controlled company is offering sukuk due in three, five and 10 years, and the longest portion will yield 120 basis points above Treasuries, according to a person familiar with the matter. That’s down from initial discussions of around 160 basis points.

Order books for the sale are in excess of $60 billion, said people familiar with the transaction, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

The firm is raising cash to help finance its plans to pay out $75 billion in dividends, a commitment that the oil company made to garner support for its initial public offering. Aramco had to reduce spending, cut jobs and sell non-core assets as the spread of the coronavirus and widespread lockdowns curbed demand for oil last year, the main source of revenue for Saudi Arabia.

The price of Brent crude has rebounded, after plummeting to a 21-year low of just below $16 a barrel at one point in 2020. It’s since climbed more than four-fold to over $70 a barrel.

And while Aramco’s first-quarter profits soared — thanks to the recovery in both crude and gas — its free cash flow fell short of the $18.75 billion needed to pay the dividend for the period.

Aramco’s oil revenue accounts for about 40% of Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product and the recent increase in crude prices may drive this even higher, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Jaimin Patel and Damian Sassower wrote in a note Tuesday. Saudi Arabia’s plans to reduce its dependence on Aramco will be challenged by the nation’s fiscal deficit, they said.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US to provide 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other nations

President Joe Biden talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs to attend the G7 Summit in England, the first foreign trip of his presidency [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Inmates store millions in accounts with little oversight: Report

A sign for the Bureau of Prisons is displayed at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Brooklyn, New York [File: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]

Can new tech help police stay ahead of organised crime?

Searches for crypto exchanges currently blocked in China

Keywords searches for online trading platforms including Binance, OKEx and Huobi on popular internet services such as Baidu, Sogo, Zhihu and Weibo are yielding no results [File: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Russian court bans Alexey Navalny groups, labels them ‘extremist’

‘Traitors’: Fears of violence grows as Netanyahu clings to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of &#39;the greatest electoral fraud in the state&#39;s history&#39; [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Bitcoin sinks after Colonial Pipeline ransom recovery

The United States recovered almost all the Bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators of the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline last month in a sign that law enforcement is capable of pursuing online criminals even when they operate outside the nation’s borders [File: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg]

Bomb disposal squad in Gaza faces risks amid little protection

A member of the bomb disposal squad transports neutralised Israeli missiles away from residential areas [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]