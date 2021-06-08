Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Apple to withhold a new privacy feature in China

The latest compromise Apple makes on privacy in China, where it earns nearly 15 percent of its revenue.

Apple will withhold the privacy feature in a handful of other countries as well [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]
Apple will withhold the privacy feature in a handful of other countries as well [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]
8 Jun 2021

Apple Inc says a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s web browsing behaviour from internet service providers and advertisers will not be available in China for regulatory reasons.

The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties.

Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country that accounts for nearly 15 percent of its revenue.

In 2018, Apple moved the digital keys used to lock Chinese users’ iCloud data, allowing authorities to work through domestic courts to gain access to the information.

China’s ruling Communist Party maintains a vast surveillance system to keep a close eye on how citizens use the country’s heavily controlled internet. Under President Xi Jinping, the space for dissent in China has narrowed, while censorship has expanded.

No more ‘fingerprinting’

Apple’s “private relay” feature first sends web traffic to a server maintained by Apple, where it is stripped of a piece of information called an IP address. From there, Apple sends the traffic to a second server maintained by a third-party operator who assigns the user a temporary IP address and sends the traffic onward to its destination website.

The use of an outside party in the second hop of the relay system is intentional, Apple said, to prevent even Apple from knowing both the user’s identity and what website the user is visiting.

Apple said it also will not offer “private relay” in Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda and the Philippines.

Apple has not yet disclosed which outside partners it will use in the system but said it plans to name them in the future. The feature likely will not become available to the public until later this year.

IP addresses can be used to track users in a variety of ways, including as a key ingredient in “fingerprinting,” a practice in which advertisers string together disparate data to deduce a user’s identity. Both Apple and Alphabet Inc’s Google prohibit this.

Combined with Apple’s previous steps, the “private relay” feature “will effectively render IP addresses useless as a fingerprinting mechanism,” Charles Farina, head of innovation at digital marketing firm Adswerve, told Reuters.

It will also prevent advertisers from using IP addresses to pinpoint a person’s location, he said.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Japan economy shrinks in first quarter – but less than expected

Japan’s recovery has been put on pause by on-again-off-again declarations of emergency to curb the virus [File: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg]

US recovers most of $4.4M crypto ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline

The ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline in May caused fuel shortages at petrol or gas stations in several US states and even affected operations by some airlines and airports [File: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg]

Why UK’s network of ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens is in trouble

Some of these 14 British Overseas Territories - including Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Gibraltar and Turks and Caicos Islands - started to live off a blend of beach tourism and exotic finance that activists say left both locals and distant taxpayers short-changed [File: Todd Vansickle/Reuters]

US approves controversial new Alzheimer’s drug

Patients stricken with Alzheimer&#39;s disease participating in a study on the drug Aducanumab showed some slowing of mental decline [Charles Krupa/AP Photo]
Most Read

Canada: Family targeted in fatal anti-Muslim attack, police say

Abdullah Alzureiqi and his daughter Hala say a prayer at the fatal crime scene where a man ran over a Muslim family in London, Ontario, in what police say was a &#39;premeditated act motivated by hate&#39; [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Harris message to migrants: ‘Do not come, do not come’

US Vice President Kamala Harris attending a bilateral meeting with Guatemala&#39;s President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City, Guatemala [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

What’s behind Ireland’s support for Palestine?

In 1999, then-Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern made a two-day visit to Gaza where he held talks with PA President Arafat and visited the Jabaliya refugee camp. He departed for Dublin from the Gaza airport, becoming the first foreign leader to leave the Palestinian territory direct for his home country [File: Mohammad Saber/AFP]