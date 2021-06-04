Live
Economy|Oil and Gas
Bloomberg

Turkey has discovered more natural gas in Black Sea, Erdogan says

Natural gas discoveries are expected to allow Turkey to import cheaper gas and trim its average annual energy bill, which is about $44bn.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pitched recent energy finds as a solution to some of Turkey’s long-term economic vulnerabilities, including its energy-import bill that needs to be paid in foreign currency [File: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via Reuters]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pitched recent energy finds as a solution to some of Turkey’s long-term economic vulnerabilities, including its energy-import bill that needs to be paid in foreign currency [File: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via Reuters]
By Tugce OzsoyBloomberg
4 Jun 2021

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of new natural gas deposits in the Black Sea, where Turkey plans to start production in 2023.

State energy company Tpao found 135 billion cubic meters of gas at the Amasra-1 offshore well, bringing the total amount of deposits discovered over the past year to 540 billion cubic meters, Erdogan said in televised remarks from the Black Sea coastal city of Zonguldak.

No independent audit of total and recoverable gas at either of the finds in the so-called Sakarya field has been made available by authorities. Officials have said Tpao is planning to develop the deposits on its own, and won’t need foreign financing.

Turkey has ramped up exploration for oil and gas off its coasts in recent years. Erdogan has pitched recent energy finds as a solution to some of Turkey’s long-term economic vulnerabilities, including its energy-import bill that needs to be paid in foreign currency.

Turkish explorers last year found 405 billion cubic meters of gas at the nearby Tuna-1 well in Sakarya field, the biggest ever discovery in the Black Sea.

Turkey currently imports nearly all of the 50 billion cubic meters of gas it consumes annually. Officials expect domestic production to boost the nation’s gas demand by 60%, to as much as 80 billion cubic meters per year by 2030.

Discoveries are also expected to allow Turkey to import cheaper gas and trim the annual average energy bill of around $44 billion.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

$1,000 in crypto to work at a restaurant? Recruiters get creative

As restaurants in the United States try to lure workers back, average hourly wages in the leisure and hospitality sector have increased, hitting $18.09 in May, up from $17.86 in April, preliminary data show [File: Bloomberg]

Nigeria ‘indefinitely’ suspending Twitter

There was no immediate reaction by Twitter to the announcement by the Nigerian information ministry [File: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Getty Images]

EU, UK open first antitrust probe into Facebook in Europe

The European Commission investigation is the first time the European Union has escalated a case regarding Facebook’s behaviour beyond the preliminary stages [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Putin says US wants to ‘hold back’ Russia as Biden meeting looms

&#39;We need to find ways of looking for a settlement in our relations, which are at an extremely low level now,&#39; Putin said [Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read
OPINION

Absolving empire in Palestine

A member of the audience looks on wearing a United States-Israel themed custom suit during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, US, March 2, 2020. [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Facebook suspends Donald Trump until January 2023

Former US President Donald Trump calls Facebook&#39;s decision &#39;an insult&#39; to his voters [File: Octavio Jones/Reuters]

Infographic: What you need to know about Israel’s military

As economic crisis wears on, Lebanese can’t even afford manoucheh

The staple food zaatar manoucheh on display in the Lebanese capital of Beirut [Courtesy: M3R]