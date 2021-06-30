Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Lebanon approves $556M in cash payments for struggling families

The subsidy would give eligible families much-needed relief in the Middle East nation in the throes of an economic meltdown.

A demonstrator burns tyres during a protest against mounting economic hardships in Beirut, Lebanon, where households are struggling to afford basic necessities such as medicine and fuel [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
A demonstrator burns tyres during a protest against mounting economic hardships in Beirut, Lebanon, where households are struggling to afford basic necessities such as medicine and fuel [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]
30 Jun 2021

Lebanon’s parliament on Wednesday approved cash payments for families struggling financially, a move that will cost $556m a year and could allow the lifting of a $6bn subsidy programme for basic goods.

Every family eligible for the programme would receive around $93 a month, a source close to the government told Reuters news agency.

The Middle Eastern nation is in the throes of a burgeoning financial crisis, which has plunged more than half of its people into poverty and which leaves households struggling to afford basic goods.

Lebanon’s currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value since October 2019.

Frustration and anger continue to spill into the streets, with anti-government protests and demonstrations sweeping the nation. Critics say the government has failed to offer a credible financial solution that could unlock billions of dollars in international aid.

The World Bank warned earlier this month that Lebanon’s economic crisis could rank as one of the top three worst the world has seen over the past 150 years.

Shortages of critical items including medicine and fuel have worsened in the past month as the central bank has run short of funds to finance the programme.

And Lebanon’s energy ministry dealt a serious blow to already besieged pocketbooks on Tuesday by raising fuel prices by more than 35 percent.

The price hikes will pile even more pressure on Lebanese consumers both at the pumps and elsewhere. Long queues for fuel have turned violent in recent days as the frustration grows.

And some hospitals are postponing elective surgeries to save on vital medical supplies such as anaesthetics.

Foreign reserves

Lebanon’s central bank has requested the government give it the legal green light to dip into mandatory reserves. The request is a sign that the bank has all but run out of its foreign reserves.

Mandatory reserves – hard currency deposits parked by local lenders at the central bank – are a percentage of customer deposits and are usually not accessed unless exceptional circumstances call for it.

Lebanon’s parliament instructed the government to issue an approval for exceptional credit to finance the cash subsidy programme.

The move indicates that this would be funded through the central bank’s mandatory reserves, a member of parliament told Reuters news agency.

The United Nations has warned that lifting subsidies could cause a “social catastrophe”, given the lack of government services and financial assistance to help struggling Lebanese.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from Economy

Angola’s debts to Western oil companies reach $1B: Report

Angola, Africa&#39;s number-two oil exporter, saw offshore exploration halt briefly last year as the coronavirus pandemic collapsed global demand - and has been struggling to reverse a steady slump in its oil output [File: Ed Cropley/Reuters]

Fewer have confidence in China’s Xi than US’s Biden: Pew survey

Positive views of the United States among advanced economies are improving since US President Joe Biden took office, while negative views of China and its President Xi Jinping - who has been in his job since 2013 - continue to hover near historic highs [File: Pat Sullivan/AP]

China’s ride-hailing Didi raises $4.4bn in upsized US IPO

Didi&#39;s IPO is more conservative versus its initial aim for a valuation of up to $100bn, Reuters has previously reported [File: Jason Lee/Reuters]

Fox News fined $1m for sexual harassment and retaliation

Besides the requirement for training, the commission said Fox must maintain an anonymous hotline for employees to report harassment or job retaliation [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Most Read

Bill Cosby released after court overturns sex assault conviction

Bill Cosby departs from the court after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, at the Montgomery County Court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, April 26, 2018 [File: Matt Slocum/AP Photo]

‘Never seen anything like this’: 100s dead amid Canada heat wave

A man cools off at a misting station during the scorching weather of a heat wave in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 27 [Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters]

Slimmer Kim prompts ‘heartbreak’ in North Korea

Kim Jong Un at a Workers&#39; Party meeting on February 8, left, and June 15, 2021. North Korean state TV broadcast a comment from a citizen expressing concern at his weight loss [Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP]

Saudi Arabia seizes 4.5m amphetamine pills hidden in oranges

In this file photo from April, Saudi authorities display pills they said were hidden in pomegranate shipments from Lebanon [File: Saudi Press Agency via AP Photo]