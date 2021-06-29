Live
Economy|Business and Economy

In Thailand, Google takes down two maps identifying royal critics

A royalist activist and volunteers created the maps with names and addresses of royal critics to report them to the police.

The maps included private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could have put them at risk of violence [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
The maps included private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could have put them at risk of violence [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
29 Jun 2021

Google took down two Google Maps documents on Monday that had listed the names and addresses of hundreds of Thai activists who were accused by royalists of opposing the monarchy, the technology company said.

Thai royalist activist Songklod “Pukem” Chuenchoopol told Reuters he and a team of 80 volunteers had created the maps and planned to report everyone named on them to police on accusations of insulting the monarchy.

A spokesperson for Alphabet’s Google said by email “the issue is now fixed”, and noted, “We have clear policies about what’s acceptable for user generated My Maps content. We remove user generated maps that violate our policies.”

A version of one of the maps seen by Reuters included the names and addresses of nearly 500 people, many of them students, together with their photos in university or high school uniforms. It had received more than 350,000 views.

The faces of those named had been covered by black squares with the number 112, referring to the article under the country’s criminal code which makes insulting or defaming the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Neither map could be accessed when Reuters tried to open them late on Monday.

Songklod said that he and the team of volunteers sought to highlight those they accused of breaking that law.

“When each of us sees something offensive posted on social media, we put it on the map,” he said. Describing it as a “psychological” warfare operation, Songklod said the aim was to dissuade people from online criticism of the monarchy.

Youth-led protests that began last year brought unprecedented criticism of the monarchy and calls for its reform both on the streets and online.

The government did not immediately respond to comment on the removal of the Google Maps or the content they contained.

Songklod, 54, a retired army captain and prominent right-wing activist, said he considered the operation targeting opponents of the monarchy a “massive success” despite the removal of the maps.

The royalist activist said the content in them had come from public research.

Human rights groups and critics of the establishment said the maps included the private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could put them at risk of violence.

“I started to get panicked messages from young people in Thailand who had been doxxed in a royalist document on Google Maps accusing them of being anti-monarchy,” said Andrew MacGregor Marshall, a Scotland-based critic of the monarchy and one of the earliest to highlight the existence of the maps.

“It’s clear that young Thai people who just want democracy are facing worsening risks.”

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Judge dismisses state, federal antitrust suits against Facebook

The Facebook lawsuits were filed in December as part of a widening crackdown on United States tech giants [File: Nina Riggio/Bloomberg]

Juul to pay North Carolina $40M for targeting teens with e-cigs

Juul, which is partially owned by Altria Group Inc, has seen sales fall after halting all advertising and social media promotion and pulling most of its flavours except for menthol [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

Bitcoin leads crypto rally despite UK’s Binance crackdown

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market climbed, with the total valuation up about 5 percent to $1.44 trillion, according to CoinGecko pricing [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Robots & gadgets galore: Mobile World Congress back in Barcelona

A visitor tests a virtual reality device at the TelcoDR booth during the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, which is hosting the telecom trade show from June 28 to July 1 [File: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Most Read

Slimmer Kim prompts ‘heartbreak’ in North Korea

Kim Jong Un at a Workers&#39; Party meeting on February 8, left, and June 15, 2021. North Korean state TV broadcast a comment from a citizen expressing concern at his weight loss [Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP]

Ethiopia declares ceasefire as rebels retake Tigray capital

Ethiopia&#39;s government says it has accepted a unilateral ceasefire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

US forces in Syria attacked after air raids on armed groups

The US military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq in air raids on Sunday [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce highlights work outside foundation

For Melinda French Gates, 56, the divorce could mean that more resources will be focused on Pivotal Ventures, her 90-person incubation and investment firm largely focused on gender equality [File: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg]