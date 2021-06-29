Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

Gold sees biggest monthly drop since 2016

As US Fed officials sped up their plans for tightening policy, gold prices dropped below $1,800 an ounce.

The rise in US stocks and a resurgent dollar have also weighed on the metal [File: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg]
The rise in US stocks and a resurgent dollar have also weighed on the metal [File: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg]
By Ranjeetha PakiamBloomberg
29 Jun 2021

Gold headed for the biggest monthly drop in more than four years after the Federal Reserve sped up their expected pace of policy tightening, sending prices tumbling below $1,800 an ounce.

The rise in U.S. stocks to a fresh record and a resurgent dollar have also weighed on the precious metal. Investors are also assessing new travel restrictions in Europe amid concerns about the coronavirus delta variant, which helped spur a re-think of the reflation trade.

Bullion is stabilizing as traders now focus on the timing of when policy makers may start dialing back stimulus, while also evaluating risk sentiment. Fed officials meeting in June responded to increasing inflation risks by pulling forward their expected timing and pace of interest-rate increases, from the current near-zero level, and kicking off a discussion of when to taper asset purchases.

“Gold is starting to find support here at the $1,775 level,” said John Feeney, business development manager at Sydney-based bullion dealer Guardian Gold Australia. “We are starting to see investors moving back into metals on these lower prices now, as the Fed’s more hawkish shift seems to be priced in.”

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,775.52 an ounce at 11:34 a.m. in Singapore. Prices are down 6.9% this month, the most since November 2016. Silver, palladium and platinum all retreated. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 1.9% in June, heading for the biggest monthly gain since March 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Progress on mutual interests in spotlight as Israel FM visits UAE

The bilateral relationship between Israel and the United Arab Emirates faced an early test in May when Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip for 11 days, killing at least 256 Palestinians including 66 children [File: Jack Guez/AFP]

Wall Street gets ready to hand out billions in dividends

Stress tests used to trigger anxiety across Wall Street but that is no longer the case [Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg]

In Thailand, Google takes down two maps identifying royal critics

The maps included private data and addresses of hundreds of people and could have put them at risk of violence [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]

Judge dismisses state, federal antitrust suits against Facebook

The Facebook lawsuits were filed in December as part of a widening crackdown on United States tech giants [File: Nina Riggio/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Slimmer Kim prompts ‘heartbreak’ in North Korea

Kim Jong Un at a Workers&#39; Party meeting on February 8, left, and June 15, 2021. North Korean state TV broadcast a comment from a citizen expressing concern at his weight loss [Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP]

Ethiopia declares ceasefire as rebels retake Tigray capital

Ethiopia&#39;s government says it has accepted a unilateral ceasefire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

As China’s Communist Party turns 100, economic challenges loom

China’s leaders steer clear of the phrase &#39;middle-income trap&#39; - a condition where a country fails to reach a higher, more developed status - but that’s where the country could end up if leaders fail to address those fissures [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

US forces in Syria attacked after air raids on armed groups

The US military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq in air raids on Sunday [File: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]