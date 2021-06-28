Live
Economy|Technology

Robots & gadgets galore: Mobile World Congress back in Barcelona

Despite COVID-19 precautions, tech big shots Ericsson, Nokia, Intel, Sony and Qualcomm decided not to attend this year.

A visitor tests a virtual reality device at the TelcoDR booth during the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, which is hosting the telecom trade show from June 28 to July 1 [File: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
A visitor tests a virtual reality device at the TelcoDR booth during the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, which is hosting the telecom trade show from June 28 to July 1 [File: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
28 Jun 2021

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicked off in Barcelona, Spain on Monday with less-than-usual attendance and beefed-up health measures, as tech and telecom companies present their latest inventions, devices and discoveries.

MWC was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus outbreak. And this year’s comeback makes it one of the few trade shows to open its doors even though COVID-19 continues to rage in many parts of the world, with the Delta variant the latest reason some countries are reintroducing restrictions.

“Obviously, there is a huge difference from previous years. This show is going to be much smaller, much safer from a health and safety perspective,” Mats Granryd, director general of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), told Reuters news agency.

“We’re taking a lot of precautions: testing people regularly within 72 hours, no hands, everything is touchless,” he added.

MWC expects up to 30,000 people to attend this year, a small fraction of the 100,000 visitors that usually come to Barcelona from around the globe to attend the trade show.

Spain has hosted the show since 2006, and usually tech companies set up elaborate pavilions to unveil the latest mobile devices, entertain clients and lobby government officials.

China’s Huawei, a major sponsor of the MWC, is one of the few big names that will have a show stand this year.

And despite the myriad precautions, companies like Ericsson, Nokia, Intel, Sony and Qualcomm decided not to come this year. South Korea’s Samsung, the world’s biggest mobile phone maker, is only holding a virtual device launch.

Moreover, a third of the trade show’s 350 speakers, including Tesla founder Elon Musk, will give speeches and presentations virtually.

A health worker collects a nasal swab as she conducts a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 at the Mobile World Congress 2021 venue in Barcelona, Spain [File: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
One of the tech companies in attendance was Verizon, which on Monday showcased two robots, saying that bots use 5G connectivity and mobile edge computing to communicate with each other.

“When you have more than one robot on the floor, you run into a problem, as these are still just machines, and they can’t naturally communicate with one another,” Verizon’s Chief Strategy Officer Rima Qureshi said at the event in Barcelona.

“5G will make it possible for robots to connect with other robots and devices of all kinds in a way that simply wasn’t possible before,” she said.

Smarter robots are considered vital to making areas such as factory floors more efficient through automation. They can also be deployed where natural disasters hit to help in rescue operations.

The two robots presented on Monday were a dog-like robot called Gigi that walked on four legs and a boxy bot named Mekeal that rolled in on wheels.

According to a Research and Markets report, the market for the global 5G in the cloud is expected to reach $10.6bn by 2028.

As for the MWC and the surrounding community that hosts it, Spanish authorities estimate that the MWG usually generates 473 million euros ($564m) and more than 14,000 part-time jobs for Barcelona’s economy. Last year’s cancellation was a major economic hit to the city, with hotels, restaurants and taxi companies losing business.

The Spanish government eased COVID-19 restrictions by lifting the requirement to wear face masks outdoors as long as people practise social distancing. But attendees must wear masks indoors.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

Bitcoin leads crypto rally despite UK’s Binance crackdown

Bitcoin and the broader crypto market climbed with the total valuation up about 5 percent to $1.44 trillion, according to CoinGecko pricing [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce highlights work outside foundation

For Melinda French Gates, 56, the divorce could mean that more resources will be focused on Pivotal Ventures, her 90-person incubation and investment firm largely focused on gender equality [File: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg]

Saudi group buys Dubai-based Mumzworld in woman-led deal

Mumzworld says the Middle East mother, baby and children-goods market is worth more than $10bn [File: Mumzworld.com/Bloomberg]

As China’s Communist Party turns 100, economic challenges loom

China’s leaders steer clear of the phrase &#39;middle-income trap&#39; - a condition where a country fails to reach a higher, more developed status - but that’s where the country could end up if leaders fail to address those fissures [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Most Read

Iraqi PM slams US raids as ‘blatant violation’ of its sovereignty

The US has 2,500 soldiers in Iraq, deployed as part of an international coalition to fight what remains of the ISIL group [File: Matthew Burch/EPA]

Ukraine, US launch Black Sea drills despite Russian protest

Sea Breeze 2021 will last two weeks and involve about 5,000 military personnel from NATO and other allies, and approximately 30 ships and 40 aircraft [File: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters]

Israel and Poland in diplomatic row over Holocaust property bill

A museum in Warsaw displays the richness of Jewish culture in Poland before the Holocaust [File: Reuters]

UK financial regulator bans world’s largest crypto exchange

The regulator has also warned users about the wider Binance group [File: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg]