Live
Economy|Health

Juul to pay North Carolina $40M for targeting teens with e-cigs

Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70 percent after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the United States to declare an ‘epidemic’ of underage vaping among teenagers.

Juul, which is partially owned by Altria Group Inc, has seen sales fall after halting all advertising and social media promotion and pulling most of its flavours except for menthol [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
Juul, which is partially owned by Altria Group Inc, has seen sales fall after halting all advertising and social media promotion and pulling most of its flavours except for menthol [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
28 Jun 2021

Electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc will pay $40m to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales, according to a landmark United States legal settlement announced on Monday after years of accusations that the company had fueled an explosion in teen vaping.

A state judge accepted the first-of-its-kind agreement with a US state. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein had sued Juul, accusing it of employing unfair and deceptive marketing practices that targeted young people to use its vaping products, which deliver addictive nicotine.

As part of the agreement, Juul will not advertise to anyone under 21 in North Carolina and will limit sales amounts of Juul products online to any state residents. It will also sell its products only behind counters at retailers that have ID scanners to ensure customers are of age.

Teen use of e-cigarettes skyrocketed more than 70 percent after Juul’s launch in 2015, leading the US Food and Drug Administration to declare an “epidemic” of underage vaping among teenagers. Health experts said the unprecedented increase risked hooking a generation of young people on nicotine, an addictive chemical that is harmful to the developing brain.

“This win will go a long way in keeping Juul products out of kids’ hands, keeping its chemical vapor out of their lungs, and keeping its nicotine from poisoning and addicting their brains,” Stein said in a news release.

Juul, which is partially owned by Altria Group Inc, has seen sales fall after halting all advertising and social media promotion and pulling most of its flavours except for menthol.

“This settlement is consistent with our ongoing effort to reset our company and its relationship with our stakeholders, as we continue to combat underage usage and advance the opportunity for harm reduction for adult smokers,” Juul said in a statement after the court hearing. “We seek to continue to earn trust through action.”

Several US states have filed their own lawsuits against Juul. A group of 39 state attorneys general has been cooperatively investigating the company’s marketing and products since February 2020.

Juul also faces hundreds of personal injury lawsuits from customers and families of young people who said they were hurt or addicted by the company’s products. Those have been consolidated in a California federal case.

Stein filed the lawsuit in state court in Durham, a central North Carolina city that is home to Duke University. Both the city and the school grew substantially in the 20th century thanks to tobacco production. North Carolina is the number-one producer of flue-cured tobacco in the country.

The connection to Durham wasn’t lost on Stein, who said he recalls travelling to the city to tour the now-shuttered Liggett & Myers cigarette manufacturing facility when he was in elementary school.

“The whole town smelled of tobacco,” Stein told reporters after the hearing. “When we thought about bringing this case, we thought that there was some symbolism to bring it here.”

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Robots & gadgets galore: Mobile World Congress back in Barcelona

A visitor tests a virtual reality device at the TelcoDR booth during the Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, which is hosting the telecom trade show from June 28 to July 1 [File: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce highlights work outside foundation

For Melinda French Gates, 56, the divorce could mean that more resources will be focused on Pivotal Ventures, her 90-person incubation and investment firm largely focused on gender equality [File: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg]

Saudi group buys Dubai-based Mumzworld in woman-led deal

Mumzworld says the Middle East mother, baby and children-goods market is worth more than $10bn [File: Mumzworld.com/Bloomberg]

As China’s Communist Party turns 100, economic challenges loom

China’s leaders steer clear of the phrase &#39;middle-income trap&#39; - a condition where a country fails to reach a higher, more developed status - but that’s where the country could end up if leaders fail to address those fissures [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Most Read

Ethiopia declares immediate, unilateral ceasefire in Tigray

Ethiopia&#39;s government said in a statement carried by state media Monday, June 28, 2021, that it has &#34;positively accepted&#34; a call for an immediate, unilateral cease-fire in its Tigray region after nearly eight months of deadly conflict [File: Ben Curtis/AP Photo]

Iraqi PM slams US raids as ‘blatant violation’ of its sovereignty

The US has 2,500 soldiers in Iraq, deployed as part of an international coalition to fight what remains of the ISIL group [File: Matthew Burch/EPA]

Ukraine, US launch Black Sea drills despite Russian protest

Sea Breeze 2021 will last two weeks and involve about 5,000 military personnel from NATO and other allies, and approximately 30 ships and 40 aircraft [File: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters]

Israel and Poland in diplomatic row over Holocaust property bill

A museum in Warsaw displays the richness of Jewish culture in Poland before the Holocaust [File: Reuters]