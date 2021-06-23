Live
Economy|Philanthropy

Warren Buffet resigns from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Buffet’s resignation comes just weeks after Bill and Melinda Gates announced they are divorcing.

Warren Buffett (right) gave no reason for stepping down from the Gates Foundation, but questions have been raised about the structure of its leadership after reports of Bill Gates' behavior in the workplace [Bloomberg]
Warren Buffett (right) gave no reason for stepping down from the Gates Foundation, but questions have been raised about the structure of its leadership after reports of Bill Gates' behavior in the workplace [Bloomberg]
23 Jun 2021

Warren Buffett is resigning as a trustee from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The announcement comes weeks after Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage but would continue to jointly run the foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world. Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100bn.

“For years I have been a trustee – an inactive trustee at that – of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG). I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s,” Buffett said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “The CEO of BMG is Mark Suzman, an outstanding recent selection who has my full support. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals.”

Buffett, the chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, also said Wednesday that he is halfway to reaching his goal of giving away the entirety of his shares in the conglomerate, and that he’s making another $4.1bn in donations.

Buffet gave no reason for stepping down from the Gates Foundation, but questions have been raised about the structure of its leadership after reports of Bill Gates’ behavior in the workplace.

Board members at Microsoft Corp. made a decision in 2020 that it was not appropriate for Gates, the company’s co-founder, to sit on its board as they investigated the billionaire’s prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has said that it is not investigating the allegations in the media, as the reported incident involving one of the world’s largest, most influential nonprofits was made by “an anonymous former employee”.

Buffett, now 90, has begun stepping away from his leadership role at Berkshire Hathaway. This year, he said that he would step down as CEO of the sprawling company.

Buffett said Wednesday while he still loves his job, “I’m clearly playing in a game that, for me, has moved past the fourth quarter and into overtime.”

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Crypto comeback: Bitcoin bounces back after falling below $30,000

Bitcoin is fighting back from its latest downslide that stoked fears of a mass liquidation after the world’s largest token broke below $30,000 [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Qatar wealth fund chief is waiting for cryptocurrencies to mature

Instead of crypto assets, the QIA will focus on continuing to boost investments in Asia and the U.S. as it looks to balance out a concentration of European assets in its portfolio, QIA CEO Mansoor Al-Mahmoud said at the Qatar Economic Forum [Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]

Mobster videos renew scrutiny on Turkey’s wealth amnesty law

Turkey&#39;s wealth amnesty law allows individuals and companies to repatriate previously undisclosed assets held abroad or declare assets held in Turkey without a tax penalty [File: Nicole Tung/Bloomberg]

Agreement in principle reached over Suez Canal ship

A man waves an Egyptian flag as the Ever Given, one of the world&#39;s largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in the Suez Canal [Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Russia says warning shots fired at British destroyer in Black Sea

Wednesday&#39;s incident involved British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender, which was in Istanbul earlier this month [File: Yoruk Isik/Reuters]

‘Sabotage attack’ on Iranian nuclear building foiled

An Iranian flag is seen outside the building housing the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the country&#39;s south [Atta Kenare/AFP]

Explainer: What is the Delta Plus coronavirus variant?

A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a child during door-to-door surveillance to safeguard children amid the spread of the coronavirus disease at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]