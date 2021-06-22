Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

Look out below: Bitcoin falls through $30,000

The Bitcoin selloff continued on Tuesday, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency sinking below $30,000 for the first time since January.

Bitcoin has lost more than 50% from its mid-April high of almost $65,000, leaving it up marginally for the year. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
Bitcoin has lost more than 50% from its mid-April high of almost $65,000, leaving it up marginally for the year. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
By Vildana HajricBloomberg
22 Jun 2021

Bitcoin’s decline amid a crypto crackdown from China has pushed it below $30,000 for the first time since January, nearly pulverizing its entire 2021 gain.

The original cryptocurrency has lost more than 50% from its mid-April high of almost $65,000, leaving it up marginally for the year. That compares with a 12% gain for the S&P 500 since the end of December. The coin started 2021 trading around $29,000 following a fourfold increase in 2020.

“Any meaningful break below $30,000 is going to make a lot of momentum players to throw in the towel,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “Therefore, even if Bitcoin is going to change the world over the long-term, it does not mean it cannot fall back into the teens over the short-term.”

Bitcoin dropped as much as 10% to $29,333 on Tuesday, just above last year’s closing price of $28,997. Other cryptocurrencies were hit harder, with Dash tumbling 22%, XRP falling 21% and Litecoin stumbling 18%. Among more volatile DeFi tokens, Prude was down 68% and Manyswap tumbled 60%, according to data on CoinMarketCap.com.

Chart-watchers said Bitcoin, which failed to retake $40,000 last week, could have a tough time finding support in the $20,000 range following its drop below $30,000. Still, Bitcoin had prior to Tuesday breached $30,000 during at least five separate instances this year but recuperated to trade above that level each time.

It’s a remarkable comedown for the digital asset which just weeks ago was trekking higher amid a warmer embrace from Wall Street as well as retail investors. But negative press about its energy use, brought on largely by Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, as well as a clampdown from China have pushed it lower in recent weeks.

The $30,000 support level had held steady during a selloff last month that saw it wipe out roughly 35% for the month of May.

Read More: Crypto-Linked Stocks Sink as Bitcoin Plunges to Five-Month Low

–With assistance from Kenneth Sexton.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Engine No. 1 wants passive investors to VOTE with their wallets

The planned EFT aims to encourage better corporate behaviour using shareholder voting rights - a novel approach that marries ESG and index investing [File: David &#39;Dee&#39; Delgado/Bloomberg]

Oil crosses $75 for the first time in two years

Optimism over the rate of global vaccine roll out and a pick up in demand is pushing up prices [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

Dating apps find users want friends, not sex, in post-COVID world

Match Group bought South Korean firm Hyperconnect [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]

Mexico extends deadline to repeat disputed GM contract vote

An April vote to determine if workers should keep their current contact was scrapped on allegations of &#39;serious irregularities&#39; [File: Henry Romero/Reuters]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Putin accuses US of orchestrating 2014 ‘coup’ in Ukraine

Putin said post-Cold War dynamics that left countries faced with an &#39;artificial choice&#39; between siding with the West or Russia shaped the &#39;Ukrainian tragedy&#39; of 2014 [File: Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via Reuters]

Trump wanted to send COVID-infected Americans to Guantanamo: Book

Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021, after he left the White House [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce throws spotlight on money manager

Monday&#39;s rebranding of Bill and Melinda Gates Investments to Cascade Investment is the latest step in the unfolding story of what will happen to one of the largest fortunes in the world when Bill and Melinda Gates finalise their divorce [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]