Live
Economy|Oil and Gas
Bloomberg

Aramco is planning a bond sale to fund $75bn dividend

The energy giant may seek to raise $5bn in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, to help fund its $75bn dividend commitment, sources tell Bloomberg News.

Almost all Saudi Aramco's payouts go to the Saudi government, which is trying to narrow a budget deficit that widened to 12 percent of gross domestic product last year [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]
Almost all Saudi Aramco's payouts go to the Saudi government, which is trying to narrow a budget deficit that widened to 12 percent of gross domestic product last year [File: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]
By Archana Narayanan and Matthew MartinBloomberg
2 Jun 2021

Saudi Aramco is preparing to return to global capital markets with a bond that would help fund a $75 billion dividend commitment, according to people with knowledge of the plan.

The world’s biggest energy company has picked around 15 banks to manage a sale of Islamic debt, or sukuk, that could happen this month, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The state-controlled firm may seek to raise around $5 billion, one of the people said.

Aramco is considering a sale of both dollar and local-currency sukuk, the people said. No decision has been made and the firm may put off the deal if market conditions deteriorate. Aramco declined to comment.

Several other state energy companies in the Persian Gulf are also mulling Eurobond sales. Qatar Petroleum may issue as much as $10 billion in the coming weeks, while Energy Development Oman is seeking to raise around $3 billion.

Profit Rising

Saudi Aramco’s profit soared in the first quarter amid a recovery in global oil and gas markets, though free cash flow remained too low to fully cover its dividend for the period of $18.75 billion. Almost all the firm’s payouts go to the Saudi government, which is trying to narrow a budget deficit that widened to 12% of gross domestic product last year.

The price of oil, Saudi Arabia’s lifeblood, has doubled since October to more than $70 a barrel as major economies vaccinate their citizens and businesses reopen. The rise has also been underpinned by the OPEC+ producers’ cartel, of which Saudi Arabia is a leading member, reducing exports.

In response to crude’s crash early last year, Aramco slashed spending, cut jobs and opted to sell non-core assets. A U.S.-led group agreed this April to buy leasing rights over Aramco’s oil pipelines for $12.4 billion.

Aramco’s debt levels still rose substantially, mainly because of its $69 billion acquisition of chemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp., a deal agreed on before the pandemic struck. Gearing — a measure of debt as a percentage of equity — increased from minus 5% in early 2020 to 23% by March this year, above the company’s self-imposed cap of 15%.

Capital expenditure is set to rise this year to $35 billion, but that will still be below guidance given during Aramco’s 2019 initial public offering.

The Dhahran-based firm, listed on the Saudi stock exchange, last tapped the international debt markets in November. It raised $8 billion of conventional bonds with maturities of between three and 50 years.

 

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

For Turkish lira traders, Erdogan demand evokes deja vu

The Turkish lira has already been battered by bets that the central bank would lower interest rates, plunging 14 percent against the dollar this year, the biggest drop among emerging-market currencies [File: Bloomberg]

Flight delay: Will Mexico’s lower FAA rating hurt tourism?

The skies between Mexico and the United States could be a little quieter than anticipated in the coming months following the US Federal Aviation Administration’s announcement on May 25 that it has downgraded Mexico’s aviation safety rating from category one to category two [File: Victor Ruiz/AP Photo]

Israel will ask US for $1bn to ‘replenish’ Iron Dome

Israel&#39;s Iron Dome air defence system intercepted hundreds of rockets fired from Gaza during the 11-day war that ended on May 21 [File: Ariel Schalit/AP]

Job loss to remain high due to slow vaccines, COVID variants: ILO

Employment growth will be too weak to provide sufficient opportunities for people who lost jobs or working hours during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the months that followed, a new report from the International Labour Organization has found [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]
Most Read

Large Iranian navy ship sinks after catching fire

The vessel sank close to the port of Jask in the south of the country, near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway [Handout via EPA]

Netanyahu faces uncertain future as coalition deadline nears

Netanyahu is Israel&#39;s longest serving prime minister [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Poverty, stigma behind bodies floating in India’s Ganges River

Relatives carry the body of a man for cremation after they, according to the relatives, were denied permission for his burial, past shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from COVID-19, on the banks of the Ganges River in Shringverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh [File: Ritesh Shukla/Reuters]

Syrian refugees protest Denmark’s attempt to return them

Hundreds of Syrians have been protesting in front of the Danish parliament in Copenhagen for weeks, demanding an end to the Syrian refugee policy [Bradley Waller/Al Jazeera]