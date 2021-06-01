Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Global demand sends S Korea’s exports surging to a 32-year high

Outsized gains reinforce view that global commerce is recovering from the pandemic, fueled by increased vaccinations.

Increase in demand for products had led to congestion in South Korea's largest port [File: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg]
Increase in demand for products had led to congestion in South Korea's largest port [File: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg]
1 Jun 2021

South Korea exports have logged their sharpest expansion in 32 years in May, marking another robust month of shipments driven by stronger consumer demand globally as many economies start to reopen.

Surging chip and car shipments helped power a 45.6 percent surge in South Korea’s exports from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, posting the fastest growth since August 1988 and extending their expansion to a seventh month in a row.

Exports growth, however, slightly missed a consensus of a 48.5 percent gain in a Reuters poll.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is the first main exporting economy to report monthly trade data that includes key IT products and the strength of its exports could further build confidence in a global economic recovery.

While export growth was in part inflated by last year’s 24 percent drop, the outsized gains reinforce the view that global commerce is recovering from the pandemic and increasing Korea’s economic expansion. Increased vaccinations in significant economies like the United States have allowed business regulations to be further relaxed and bolstered consumer confidence.

“Robust US consumer spending means demand (for Korean products) will remain strong, and suggests May trade data for China and Japan will also be robust,” said Park Sung-woo, an economist at DB Financial Investment said.

Bullish outlook

While the pace of shipments growth is set to slow as base effects from the coronavirus fade, the outlook for exports remains bullish.

“The base effect will keep exports growth strong through June and the pace will slow down in the third quarter. Annual exports growth will probably be double-digit,” Park said.

In South Korea’s largest port of Busan, port congestion is so bad that the Pusan Newport International Terminal, one of the largest terminals in the country, has begun accepting container boxes only if they are due for shipment within five days, down from seven previously.

Separate data on the nation’s factory activity showed activity extended growth into an eight straight month in May. The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for May stood at 53.7, compared with 54.6 in April, with a reading above the 50-mark, meaning an expansion in activity.

Reflecting the robust business activity, Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon on Tuesday said there are clearer signs of inflation and that consumer inflation is likely to accelerate further in May.

South Korea’s KOSPI inched up for a third straight session, up 0.52 percent by 01:30 GMT at 3,219.98 as heavyweights across chips, cars and petrochemical sectors all gained.

The export data showed shipments of chips gained 24.5 percent on-year, rising for an 11th month in a row, while shipments of cars soared 93.7 percent. Petrochemical products exports surged 94.9 percent from a year earlier. Exports to China rose 22.7 percent while total semiconductor shipments increased 24.5 percent.

Average exports per working day grew 49 percent in May, far outperforming a 29.5 percent increase of April when shipments gained 41.2 percent.

Imports gained 37.9 percent on-year, missing forecasts for a 40.5 percent jump.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

Oil tops $70 as US summer driving season kicks off

Oil prices could climb to $80 by the middle of the third quarter [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

Mexico accuses mega fashion retailers of cultural appropriation

Zara, owned by Inditex, the world&#39;s largest clothing retailer, used a pattern distinctive to the Indigenous Mixteca community of San Juan Colorado in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico&#39;s Ministry of Culture said [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Oil nears $70 a barrel lifted by brighter demand outlook

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, an alliance also known as OPEC+, will meet on Tuesday [File: Angus Mordant/Reuters]

India’s economy showed momentum in Q1 prior to COVID surge

A slow vaccination drive and local restrictions after a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths across India have hit the country&#39;s retail, transport and construction sectors while also putting millions out of work [File: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters]
Most Read

YouTube videos grip Turkey as mob boss Peker turns on the gov’t

Peker’s allegations have reached ever closer to the heart of government [File: Nicole Tung/Bloomberg]

Pakistani journalist ‘taken off air’ after military outburst

In 2014, Mir survived a shooting attack by unidentified attackers shortly after he hosted an episode of his programme that focused on alleged rights violations by the military in the southwestern Balochistan province [File: Cyril Belaud and Sajjad Tarakzai/AFP]

Naomi Osaka: French Open withdrawal statement in full

Osaka said she suffered &#39;long bouts of depression&#39; since the 2018 US Open [Christian Hartmann/Reuters]

WHO renames coronavirus variants with Greek letters

The four coronavirus variants considered of concern by the UN health agency and known generally by the public as the UK, South Africa, Brazil and India variants have now been given the letters Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta according to the order of their detection [File: Fernando Carranza/Reuters]