Live
Economy|Unemployment
Bloomberg

Lockdowns slam brakes on Canada’s jobs market recovery

Canada’s labour market recovery hit a major snag in April, as the economy shed 207,100 jobs.

Despite the April setback, analysts expect a quick rebound in Canada's jobs market as early as June once COVID-19 containment measures have been lifted [File: Bloomberg]
Despite the April setback, analysts expect a quick rebound in Canada's jobs market as early as June once COVID-19 containment measures have been lifted [File: Bloomberg]
By Erik Hertzberg and Shelly HaganBloomberg
7 May 2021

Canada’s job recovery hit a snag in April as a third wave of lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions led to fresh employment losses.

The country shed 207,100 jobs last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday from Ottawa, partially erasing large gains over the previous two months. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had predicted a drop of 150,000. The unemployment rate rose to 8.1% in April, from 7.5% a month earlier. The rate was below 6% before the pandemic.

Despite the setback, analysts expect a quick rebound as early as June once containment measures have been lifted with the economy back on track toward full recovery — as was the case after previous lockdowns. The bulk of the losses were limited to pandemic-exposed sectors, like retail, food and accommodation, a sign that the slowdown isn’t broad-based.

“Today’s jobs data doesn’t change the structural backdrop for the Canadian economic recovery,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email.

Canada’s economy remains about half a million jobs shy of pre-pandemic levels. The Canadian dollar was little changed after the report. The yield on Canada’s 10-year benchmark bond dipped to 1.49% as of 9:30 a.m. in Toronto, from a close of 1.514% on Thursday.

The U.S. Labor Department also released soft jobs data Friday that were even more disappointing. U.S. payrolls increased by just 266,000, versus estimates for a 1 million gain.

“Today is a concerning day,” Frances Donald, global chief economist and head of macro strategy at Manulife Investment Management, told BNN Bloomberg television. The U.S.’s scant job creation is a sign of possible future headwinds because Canada has trailed the U.S.’s growth trajectory by six to nine months, she said.

Overall, Canada’s labor market has recovered more quickly than in the U.S. It’s one of the key reasons why the Bank of Canada has indicated it’s prepared to start paring back its stimulus before the Federal Reserve, though the soft jobs data on both sides of the border could prompt a rethink on the pace of withdrawal.

The Bank of Canada curbed its purchases of Canadian government bonds in April, and is expected to do so again in coming months as the recovery accelerates.

“April will be a very weak month for the economy,” Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said by email. “Those who thought the Bank of Canada might taper again in July might have a rethink.”

Harsh measures

Rising virus cases due to a combination of rapidly spreading variants and a vaccine rollout plagued by delays and confusion prompted Canadian authorities in recent weeks to reintroduce strict containment measures that hit jobs in close-contact sectors.

Friday’s jobs numbers suggest a tough start for the nation’s economy in the second quarter. Hours worked — which is closely correlated to output — fell 2.7% in April, the biggest monthly drop since the depths of the recession. April also saw the first drop in full time employment — down 129,400 — in a full year.

Still, the country has a strong track record of bouncing back after prior waves of the virus, bolstering confidence it will do the same again.

“The good news is that the curve is bending in some regions of the country and vaccinations are picking up pace, both of which should help the labor market begin to recover as the summer gets rolling.,” Royce Mendes, an economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said by email. “Evidence from the recoveries after past waves suggest job growth can show up relatively quickly after virus cases are brought under control.”

(Updates with details throughout.)
–With assistance from David S. Joachim.

Source: Bloomberg
More from Economy

France warns Lebanon’s leaders against ‘collective suicide’

Lebanon&#39;s President Michel Aoun, right, meets with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon [Dalati Nohra/Handout via Reuters]

Do woker workplaces await mothers who quit jobs due to pandemic?

Dawn Morgan Neary, mother of two, quit her job in November due to the demands of looking after her young children [File: courtesy Dawn Morgan Neary]

Sheryl Sandberg joins business leaders pact against death penalty

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Unilever CEO Alan Jope added their names to a list of more than 40 global business leaders who have joined the Business Leaders Against the Death Penalty campaign [File: Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]

US economy adds 266,000 jobs in April, in major expectations miss

The deceleration in jobs creation in April signals that the labour market recovery continues to lag the broader economic recovery as more Americans are vaccinated, and a heaping helping of federal virus relief aid helps US consumers rediscover their appetite for spending [File: Keith Srakocic/AP]
Most Read

Pakistani Prime Minister Khan visits Saudi Arabia to reset ties

Pakistan and Saudi have enjoyed decades of close economic, military and political cooperation [File: AFP]

Maldives ex-President Mohamed Nasheed ‘critical’ after bomb blast

Nasheed waves to supporters following his return from exile on November 1, 2018 [File: Ahmed Shurau/AFP]

Palestinians criticise social media censorship over Sheikh Jarrah

A Palestinian youth is pinned down by Israeli police at a protest against the forcible eviction of Palestinian families [Maya Alleruzzo/AP]

Trump’s ‘mini revolution’ is missing a megaphone

Without social media, Donald Trump&#39;s voice is not travelling as far and wide as it used to [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]