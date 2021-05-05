Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

US birth rate hits lowest level since 1979 amid pandemic stress

The birth rate in the United States fell 4 percent in 2020 to about 3.6 million babies, its sixth straight annual decline and the lowest since 1979, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not attribute the overall decline in the birth rate to the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts have predicted that pandemic-led reasons, including anxiety, will have an effect on it [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not attribute the overall decline in the birth rate to the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts have predicted that pandemic-led reasons, including anxiety, will have an effect on it [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
5 May 2021

People in the United States had the lowest number of babies in more than four decades last year, mirroring a slump in European birth rates, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced more people to take care of sick family members or deal with job losses.

The birth rate in the United States fell 4 percent in 2020 to about 3.6 million babies, its sixth straight annual decline and the lowest since 1979, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC did not attribute the overall decline to the pandemic, but experts have predicted that pandemic-led reasons including anxiety will hit the country’s birth rate.

“The recent decline in birth rates reflects both a longer-term downward trend in birth rates that was apparent prior to the pandemic and pandemic-related reduction,” said Lorna Thorpe, director of epidemiology at the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone in New York City.

In general, US fertility rates have dropped over the years as women marry late and delay motherhood,  especially in years when the economy has slowed.

Older data from Population Reference Bureau, a nonprofit statistics collector, showed the US birth rate reached an all-time low in 1936 following the 1929 stock market crash.

It once again took a hit through the 1970s in the wake of big social changes, including the landmark Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion.

Many European countries have also seen a decline in births, and demographics experts have forecast a baby bust across the continent this year.

In Italy, nine months after the country went into Europe’s first lockdown, births plunged 22 percent in December. Blaming lower birth rates, big corporations including Reckitt, Nestle and Danone have posted a drop in sales of baby formula.

The CDC said the fertility rate in the United States, which measures the number of births per 1,000 women aged between 15 and 44, declined by 4 percent in 2020.

This provisional data is based on 99.87 percent of all birth records registered and processed last year by the National Center for Health Statistics as of February 11.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Amazon’s rules govern contract drivers’ fingernails, body odor

For several years, Amazon has sought to bring order to its far-flung delivery operations, which were plagued by accidents and complaints about thrown packages [File: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters]

‘Monumental moment’: US backs COVID vaccine patent waivers

A medical worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca&#39;s COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 5 [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Brazil’s central bank raises interest rate, promises June hike

Helping policymakers’ inflation fight is a stronger real: the Brazilian currency has jumped 5.5 percent in the past month, the biggest gain among emerging market currencies, making imports less expensive [File: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg]

Uber bookings surge 24% in first quarter, driven by deliveries

Almost as much as the pandemic wounded Uber&#39;s ride-hailing business, it was a catalyst for the firm&#39;s delivery operations, which now include meals, alcohol, groceries, packages and prescriptions [File: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Dogecoin’s value is soaring. Is it time to take it seriously?

Dogecoin buying grew so frenzied on Tuesday that it briefly crashed the Robinhood trading app [Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images via Bloomberg]

G7 ends talks with criticism of China and Russia

The G7 this week addressed what it perceives as the biggest current threats: China, Russia and the coronavirus pandemic [Niklas Halle&#39;n/AFP]

For the ruined, Turkey’s crypto crackdown comes too late

For many Turkish crypto investors, stronger regulatory oversight of crypto markets in the country came too late, leaving many at a loss as to where they can safely shield their savings [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Bill Gates’ company transfers $1.8bn of equities to Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates, 56, serves as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and is the founder of Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company that works to advance the interests of American women and families [File: Michael Short/Bloomberg]