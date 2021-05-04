Live
Mealworm on the menu: EU approves first insect protein

Millions of people around the world already eat insects, which are also a more environmentally friendly alternative to rearing cattle and other larger sources of protein.

An increasing numbers of advocates worldwide are promoting insects as a viable source of food for humans, citing the high protein value, abundance and low cost. This dish features dried mealworms seasoned with cinnamon, coriander, pepper and other spices [File: Sean Gallup/Getty Images]
By 
Aoife White
4 May 2021

Frog legs rolled in worm flour could be the next culinary delight for European haute cuisine after the European Union gave its blessing for the first time for an insect food.

Dried yellow mealworm can now be sold across the 27-nation bloc after a Monday decision from EU governments and a food safety assessment, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

EU officials suggest it could be used as a protein boost for cookies, pasta or baked goods, as they try to reassure fussy eaters that millions of people around the world already eat insects. It’s also a more environmentally friendly alternative to rearing cattle and other larger sources of protein. The market for edible insects is set to reach $4.6 billion by 2027, according to one report earlier this year.

Some 11 other insect foods are waiting for food safety evaluations from the EU.

“It is up to consumers to decide whether they want to eat insects or not,” the EU said on its web page. “The use of insects as an alternate source of protein is not new.”

