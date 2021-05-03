Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Indian industry body says time to ‘curtail’ economic activity

Billionaire Uday Kotak says ‘maximal response’ is needed to cut the transmission links as cases and death toll rise.

So far this year, lockdowns in India have been localised [File: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg]
So far this year, lockdowns in India have been localised [File: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg]
3 May 2021

A leading Indian industry body has urged authorities to take the “strongest national steps” and to curtail economic activity to save lives as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system.

The rate of new infections dipped marginally on Sunday but deaths kept climbing. Authorities reported 392,488 new cases in the previous 24 hours, pushing total cases to 19.56 million. Deaths jumped by a record 3,689, taking the overall toll to 215,542.

Billionaire Uday Kotak, the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said on Sunday a “maximal response measure at the highest level is called for to cut the transmission links”, as building healthcare infrastructure will take time.

He was speaking on behalf of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), of which he is the president.

“At this critical juncture when toll of lives is rising, CII urges the strongest national steps including curtailing economic activity to reduce suffering,” Kotak said in a statement.

Hospitals are filled to capacity, medical oxygen supplies have run short and morgues and crematoriums have been swamped as the country deals with the surge in cases: more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight.

Concerned about the economic impact of shutting down the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is reluctant to impose a national lockdown. At least 11 states and union territories have imposed some form of restrictions.

India’s hospitals are near breaking point as beds and oxygen supplies run out [File: Prakash SinghAFP]
The Indian Express newspaper reported on Sunday that the country’s COVID-19 taskforce has advised the federal government to impose a national lockdown.

The eastern state of Odisha and northern industrial state Haryana became the latest to announce new lockdowns on Sunday, joining New Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have either imposed night curfews or weekend lockdowns.

Surge in the making

Modi said last month all efforts should be made be avoid a lockdown. He imposed strict curbs on movement and social and economic activity last year in the early months of the pandemic and economic output fell by a record 24 percent in the April-June 2020 quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

The current devastating second wave has also led to a shortage in medical staff. Kotak said healthcare workers may not be able to tackle the influx of patients, given the escalating caseloads which need reinforcing.

International aid has been pouring in.

Countries including United States have shipped in critical oxygen equipment, therapeutics and raw materials for vaccine production. On Sunday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said his country would send more ventilators “very shortly”.

Modi’s government has been criticised for not taking steps earlier to curb the spread and for letting millions of largely unmasked people attend religious festivals and crowded political rallies in five states during March and April.

The Reuters news agency reported on Saturday that a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Australia is reviewing China’s ownership of key port: Report

The Port of Darwin, sold to China in 2015 in a long-term lease and now under review by Defence Minister Peter Dutton, is a base for US marines [File: Mark Graham]

US to hold WTO talks about COVID vaccine distribution

US President Joe Biden's administration has faced calls to waive intellectual property rights on much-needed coronavirus vaccines to allow more countries to manufacture doses [File: Hannah Beier/Reuters]

Colombia’s president withdrawing tax reforms after mass protests

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque's government in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021 [Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters]

Man United game called off after fans invade stadium in protest

The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the club's failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League last month [Carl Recine/Reuters]
Most Read

India reports 368,147 new COVID cases, UK rushes more medical aid

Volunteers and relatives prepare to cremate the bodies of persons who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru. [Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters]

Iran’s Khamenei reprimands foreign minister over leaked audiotape

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he was 'sorry' to hear Zarif’s comments on assassinated General Qassem Soleimani [File: Reuters]

Why India’s COVID data is vastly undercounted

A COVID-19 patient is seen inside the emergency ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

India shows why we will all need COVID vaccine booster shots

[Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi/Al Jazeera]