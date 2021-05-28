Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

Bitcoin slumps 7% as investors brace for another bouncy weekend

Digital tokens took a hit on Friday as a growing list of central bankers expressed concerns about their usefulness.

China and Iran have cracked down on Bitcoin mining operations for using too much electricity, and there’s speculation that United States policymakers may increase financial oversight given the market’s growing size and intense volatility [File: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters]
China and Iran have cracked down on Bitcoin mining operations for using too much electricity, and there’s speculation that United States policymakers may increase financial oversight given the market’s growing size and intense volatility [File: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters]
By Lynn Thomasson and Anchalee WorrachateBloomberg
28 May 2021

Bitcoin slumped 7% to near $35,500, recalling levels seen in the crypto meltdown last week as traders brace for fresh volatility over the long weekend.

Prices across digital tokens took a hit as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda joined a growing list of central bankers expressing skepticism about the industry’s usefulness in the real world.

Now, retail players are set to dominate the coming trading sessions on typically thin exchange volumes.

“Looking at the unrest across the crypto market, there is a chance that we see another hectic weekend trading in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote.

Prices spiked 10% last Saturday, only to plunge by 18% the next day.

“Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high,” Kuroda said in an interview Thursday. “It’s barely used as a means of settlement.”

All the same, Bitcoin was little changed for the week, after a 44% selloff from the April’s peak of $63,000.

More broadly, the threat of tougher regulation continues to be a drag on crypto market sentiment. China and Iran have cracked down on Bitcoin mining operations for using too much electricity and there’s speculation that the U.S. policymakers may increase financial oversight given the market’s growing size and intense volatility.

On a technical level, the key marker is $30,000, said Swissquote’s Ozkardeskaya. A break below that level would be “further affirmation of an extended bear market,” she said.

“Volatility has eased this week, but that probably won’t last entering a long weekend,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note. “Bitcoin’s consolidation phase should continue, but if the $37,000 level breached momentum, it could get ugly fast.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Philanthropy shake up? Divorce spurs changes at Gates Foundation

Since Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce, there have been reports that Bill had an extramarital affair and pursued other office romances with employees at Microsoft [File: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images]

UK refusing EU citizens entry at much higher rate despite COVID

The sharp uptick in denied entries comes despite a huge reduction in travel and tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic [Ben Fathers/AFP]

Profits or Palestine? UAE-Israel deals likely to continue quietly

Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat (centre left) greets an Emirati official as he leaves Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates weeks after the countries announced they would normalise diplomatic and economic relations without a resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict as a requirement [File: Nir Elias/Pool via AP]

Nike drops Brazilian football star Neymar after abuse allegations

A spokeswoman for Neymar da Silva Santos Jr said he denies the allegation and the split with Nike had occurred for commercial reasons [File: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images]
Most Read

A tiny Indian archipelago with 97% Muslims fears for its future

A view from Agathi Island, one of the 10 inhabited islands of the Lakshadweep archipelago [Biju Ibrahim/Al Jazeera]

Why is the Palestinian Authority arresting West Bank activists?

Palestinians celebrate a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the early hours of May 21 in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Abbas Momani/AFP]
OPINION

It’s time for Africa to take a stance against Ethiopia’s crimes

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gestures at the House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 30, 2020 as he responds to questions about the ongoing conflict in Tigray [Amanuel Sileshi / AFP]

‘Terrorising a generation’: Israel arresting Palestinian children

Israeli security forces are seen in a street near the town of Lydd in central Israel which has become a flashpoint for protests [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]