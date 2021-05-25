Live
Economy|Aviation

Unruly skies: Union chief highlights airline passenger misconduct

There have been 2,500 incidents involving unruly airline passengers this year, says the US Federal Aviation Administration, including 1,900 cases in which passengers refused to wear face masks.

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth last week during an assault by a passenger, according to a union president in the United States [File: Sue Ogrocki/AP]
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth last week during an assault by a passenger, according to a union president in the United States [File: Sue Ogrocki/AP]
25 May 2021

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant was assaulted by a passenger and lost two teeth in an attack in the United States last weekend, according to a union president, who complained to the airline’s CEO about unruly passengers.

“Unfortunately, this is just one of many occurrences,” said the union president, Lyn Montgomery. She said there were 477 incidents of “misconduct” by passengers on Southwest planes between April 8 and May 15.

Montgomery did not provide details about the assault in the letter she sent Monday to Southwest CEO Gary Kelly. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Monday that airlines have reported 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 cases in which passengers refused to wear face masks, which are required by federal rules. The FAA provided those numbers as it announced it was seeking civil penalties totaling $54,500 against five passengers for behaviour ranging from refusing to wear masks to assaulting flight attendants.

Montgomery asked the Southwest CEO to lobby for putting more federal air marshals on flights and to ban passengers who violate rules instead of putting them on other flights. She said flight attendants are concerned about Southwest resuming the sale of alcohol on board planes. Many recent cases that have caught FAA’s attention involving passengers who were drinking.

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Protests in Oman over economy, jobs continue for third day

The economy of Oman, a relatively small energy producer with high levels of debt, is vulnerable to swings in oil prices and external shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic [Screengrab]

Bitcoin slides again as Musk U-turn continues to weigh

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were hammered this month after Tesla chief Elon Musk disparaged Bitcoin&#39;s carbon footprint [File: Susan Walsh/AP]

WhatsApp blocks accounts of Palestinian journalists in Gaza

Al Jazeera correspondent Hisham Zaqqout reports from the site of an Israeli air attack in Gaza [Screenshot/Al Jazeera]

In 2020, more people displaced by extreme climate than conflict

Climate change is causing more frequent and intense weather events [File: Inti Ocon/AFP/Getty Images]
Most Read

Netanyahu promises ‘very powerful’ response if ceasefire broken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [Alex Brandon/AP]

Palestinian man killed by Israeli undercover unit in West Bank

Ahmad Jamil Fahd was shot by an undercover Israeli unit posing as Arabs in Ramallah on Tuesday [Twitter]

Hamas rejects Belarus claim over plane bomb threat

Minsk scrambled a warplane to escort a Ryanair flight on Sunday, flagging a bomb alert that proved false [Andrius Sytas/Reuters]

Mali’s former coup leader takes power after president’s arrest

Interim Vice President Colonel Assimi Goita led a coup in Mali in August [File: Malik Konate/AFP]