Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Kremlin critic Khodorkovsky urges Europe to sanction Belarus

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former Russian oil tycoon, called for sanctions against Belneftekhim, Belarus’s state oil company, and Belaruskali, one of the world’s largest producers of potash.

Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the Yukos Oil Company, spoke out about the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich [File: Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the former owner of the Yukos Oil Company, spoke out about the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich [File: Matt Dunham/AP Photo]
24 May 2021

Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon who fell foul of Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin, said European countries should punish Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for his act of airspace “piracy” by sanctioning oil and potash producers.

“Roman Protasevich must be freed and the dictator punished,” Khodorkovsky said in a statement to Reuters news agency. “The dictator should be hit where it hurts the most: his wallet.”

“European countries should join United States sanctions against Belneftekhim and sanction Belaruskali,” Khodorkovsky said.

Belneftekhim is Belarus’s state oil company. Belaruskali is one of the world’s largest producers of potash fertilisers.

European leaders threatened on Monday to limit international air traffic over Belarus and possibly restrict its ground transport after a Ryanair passenger plane was forced to land in an incident denounced by Western countries as “state piracy”.

The presidential press service said Lukashenko personally ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to accompany the Ryanair plane, which was en route from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania, to the Minsk airport, where Protasevich – a passenger on the Ryanair flight – was arrested at the airport.

Protasevich, 26, is a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app’s Nexta channel, which Belarus last year declared as “extremist” after it was used to help organise large protests against Lukashenko.

Protasevich, who had fled the country for Poland, faces charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Khodorkovsky condemned the diversion of the plane and the arrest of Protasevich.

“The piratical interception of a civilian aircraft in the Belarusian sky contemptuously disregards international aviation safety rules and is an unprecedented case of using military planes to hunt down a journalist,” Khodorkovsky said.

The incident also drew immediate international condemnation, calls for the activist’s release from the US and other nations, sanctions and an investigation by the United Nations’ civil aviation body.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from Economy

AMLO urges US not to downgrade Mexico’s air safety rating

The United States government is preparing to downgrade Mexico&#39;s aviation safety rating - and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (pictured) objects, Reuters news agency reported [File: Henry Romero/Reuters]

As Gaza mourns, support builds to condition US aid to Israel

Activists for Palestinians&#39; rights see popular opinion shifting in the United States and recent demonstrations like this one in Los Angeles, California have been attended by thousands of people [File: Ringo HW Chiu/AP Photo]

COVID ‘superspreader’? India warns against mass farmer protests

India&#39;s farmers have recently stirred fresh alarm by saying they will hold mass protests across the country on Wednesday to mark six months of their campaign against the deregulation of agriculture markets [File: Jayanta Dey/Reuters]

‘Little hope left’: Lebanon’s paralysis and a collapsing state

A protester holds the national flag during demonstrations demanding local banks allow people to withdraw their money [Hussein Malla/AP]
Most Read

‘A war declaration’: Palestinians in Israel decry mass arrests

Israeli police say some 1,550 Palestinian citizens of Israel have been arrested since May 9 [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Why Belarus risked the wrath of the world to arrest an activist

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled since 1994, a year before Protasevich was born [File: Maxim Guchek/BelTA Pool Photo/via AP]

China crackdown forces crypto mining operators to end operations

China lost its position as a global crypto trading centre after it banned crypto exchanges in 2017 [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have cooperated closely on conflicts in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh in recent years [File: Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters]