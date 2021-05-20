Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

Norway wealth fund excludes firms linked to West Bank settlements

Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund is divesting from two firms over their activities associated with Israeli settlements in the West Bank ‘built in violation of international law’.

Norway's Council on Ethics said 'that the Israeli settlements in the West Bank have been built in violation of international law and that their existence and constant expansion causes significant harm and disadvantage to the area’s Palestinian population' [File: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
Norway's Council on Ethics said 'that the Israeli settlements in the West Bank have been built in violation of international law and that their existence and constant expansion causes significant harm and disadvantage to the area’s Palestinian population' [File: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]
By Lars Erik TaraldsenBloomberg
20 May 2021

Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund excluded Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd and Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd. for their activities associated with Israeli settlements on the West Bank.

The companies were excluded based on advice from the Council on Ethics “due to unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to systematic violations of individuals’ rights in situations or war or conflict,” the fund said in a statement.

The world’s biggest wealth fund, which owns about 1.5% of listed stocks globally, is managed according to a wide range of ethical guidelines and excludes some companies from its investment universe based on advice from the council.

The Council on Ethics said in a separate statement “that the Israeli settlements in the West Bank have been built in violation of international law and that their existence and constant expansion causes significant harm and disadvantage to the area’s Palestinian population.”

Norges Bank Investment Management also decided to exclude Honeys Holdings Co. based on a recommendation from the ethics council after it considered workers’ rights at two factories that the Japanese company owns in Myanmar.

The fund announces exclusions after it’s divested the actual holdings. At the end of 2020, it held $1 million in stocks in Shapir Engineering and Industry and $12 million in Mivne. It had $2 million in women’s clothes maker Honeys Holdings. As the recommendations were made before the end of 2020, NBIM may have started divesting its holdings last year.

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Crypto carnage abates as Bitcoin bounces back to $42,000

Volatility has dominated crypto markets, with Bitcoin plunging and surging more than 30 percent within a few hours on Wednesday [Bloomberg]

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay $6M salary to Nissan

A Dutch court court rejected Ghosn&#39;s wrongful dismissal claim against Nissan-Mitsubishi, saying he did not have a valid contract with the company at the time [File: Hussein Malla/AP]

Biden, Moon to talk China, chip crunch at White House summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in Moon is expected to spend much of Friday&#39;s White House summit walking a delicate balance between strengthening ties with the United States and protecting South Korea’s economic relationship with China, analysts say [File: Yonhap via Reuters]

Taiwan firms’ work from home scepticism adds to COVID challenge

Workers queue up to buy their lunch last week as authorities imposed new restrictions to curb a sudden outbreak of COVID-19 [Sam Yeh/AFP]
Most Read

More death, destruction in Gaza as Netanyahu defies truce call

Relatives of Hoda Al-Khozondar, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, react as mourners carry her body out of the family home, during her funeral in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021 [Yousef Masoud/AP]

Concerns grow over China nuclear reactors shrouded in mystery

China, which had been transparent about its civilian plutonium programme until recently, stopped annual voluntary declarations to the International Atomic Energy Agency on its stocks of civilian plutonium in 2017 [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]

What is behind Israel’s targeting of prominent buildings in Gaza?

An Israeli airstrike hits the high-rise building housing Al Jazeera and The Associated Press&#39; offices in Gaza City [Hatem Moussa/AP]
OPINION

The billion-dollar UAE-Israel gas deal will go forward

The Tamar drilling natural gas production platform is seen some 25 kilometers West of the Ashkelon shore in February 2013 in Israel [Albatross via Getty Images]