Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

Crypto carnage abates as Bitcoin bounces back to $42,000

After a brutal selloff, crypto markets were showing signs of recovery on Thursday with Bitcoin and Ether clawing back some losses.

Volatility has dominated crypto markets, with Bitcoin plunging and surging more than 30 percent within a few hours on Wednesday [Bloomberg]
Volatility has dominated crypto markets, with Bitcoin plunging and surging more than 30 percent within a few hours on Wednesday [Bloomberg]
By Joanna OssingerBloomberg
20 May 2021

Crypto markets are showing signs of recovery after Wednesday’s dramatic selloff.

Bitcoin hovered near the $42,000 mark and Ether rebounded as investors tried to make sense of the crash that wiped away billions and shattered the notion of crypto as a maturing asset class.

“You can’t keep a good dip buyer down for long in the financial markets these days, and cryptos are no different,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda. “The mass liquidation yesterday will have thinned out the ranks of believers.”

Volatility has dominated crypto markets, with Bitcoin plunging and surging more than 30% within a few hours on Wednesday. The carnage kicked off last week, when Tesla Inc. billionaire Elon Musk criticized Bitcoin for wasting energy and backtracked on a decision to allow crypto transactions. Losses accelerated after China warned that digital tokens can’t be used for payments.

“It is still our best-performing allocation so far this year even after, you know, a 30% to 40% dislocation,”Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer at Skybridge Capital, said on Bloomberg TV. “The key is whatever size at cost you’re comfortable with, let the bull market play out, tolerate the volatility and have confidence that ultimately by the end of this year you will be at a meaningfully higher price.”

While all were proximate causes cited for the rout, the liquidation frenzy Wednesday morning was sentiment-driven and disorderly, with the coin dropping thousands of dollars in a matter of minutes. Selling gave way to more selling as investors lured into crypto in search of a quick buck bolted for the exits. It all accelerated when Bitcoin fell below its average price for the past 200 days.

On Thursday, the mood in the market was quieter, with traders looking for the next technical levels and speculating whether prices have become oversold. Bitcoin gained 11% to $42,013 as of 9:54 a.m. in New York. Ether added 15% to $2,919.

Halley at Oanda said Bitcoin’s round numbers will be important to watch. “$30,000.00 is the line in the sand now, and another capitulation wave will follow if it breaks,” he said, adding that if prices can hold above $40,000, then it’ll draw investors looking to get back into the action.

“This market presents opportunities for people now, but I think you will see people wait and let it settle,” said Todd Morakis, co-founder of digital-finance product and service provider JST Capital.

–With assistance from Lu Wang.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay $6M salary to Nissan

A Dutch court court rejected Ghosn&#39;s wrongful dismissal claim against Nissan-Mitsubishi, saying he did not have a valid contract with the company at the time [File: Hussein Malla/AP]

Biden, Moon to talk China, chip crunch at White House summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in Moon is expected to spend much of Friday&#39;s White House summit walking a delicate balance between strengthening ties with the United States and protecting South Korea’s economic relationship with China, analysts say [File: Yonhap via Reuters]

Norway wealth fund excludes firms linked to West Bank settlements

Norway&#39;s Council on Ethics said &#39;that the Israeli settlements in the West Bank have been built in violation of international law and that their existence and constant expansion causes significant harm and disadvantage to the area’s Palestinian population&#39; [File: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]

Taiwan firms’ work from home scepticism adds to COVID challenge

Workers queue up to buy their lunch last week as authorities imposed new restrictions to curb a sudden outbreak of COVID-19 [Sam Yeh/AFP]
Most Read

More death, destruction in Gaza as Netanyahu defies truce call

Relatives of Hoda Al-Khozondar, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, react as mourners carry her body out of the family home, during her funeral in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, May 20, 2021 [Yousef Masoud/AP]

Concerns grow over China nuclear reactors shrouded in mystery

China, which had been transparent about its civilian plutonium programme until recently, stopped annual voluntary declarations to the International Atomic Energy Agency on its stocks of civilian plutonium in 2017 [File: Issei Kato/Reuters]
OPINION

Why Netanyahu thinks America is stupid

In this 2016 photo, US Vice President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look at each other as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016 [File: Reuters/Debbie Hill]

What is behind Israel’s targeting of prominent buildings in Gaza?

An Israeli airstrike hits the high-rise building housing Al Jazeera and The Associated Press&#39; offices in Gaza City [Hatem Moussa/AP]