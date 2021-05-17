Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Musk effect: Bitcoin sinks to three-month low on Musk comments

Elon Musk’s tweet hinting that Tesla is thinking of, or may have, sold its cryptocurrencies sent Bitcoin skidding.

Musk's ardent support for cryptocurrencies has boosted crypto markets in the recent past [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]
Musk's ardent support for cryptocurrencies has boosted crypto markets in the recent past [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]
17 May 2021

Bitcoin slashed to a three-month low on Monday as investors sold cryptocurrencies in the wake of Elon Musk hinting over the weekend that Tesla is considering selling or may have already sold some of its Bitcoin holdings.

Musk’s ardent support for cryptocurrencies has boosted crypto markets in the recent past. But lately, he has roiled trade by appearing to cool on Bitcoin in favour of its one-time parody, dogecoin. The gyrations are beginning to spook even steeled traders.

Bitcoin fell more than 9 percent on Monday to $42,185, its lowest since February 8, while ether, linked to the ethereum blockchain, fell about 8 percent to $3,227.22. Dogecoin fell nearly 7 percent to $0.48, and all three are well under recent records.

Musk’s disclosure in early February that Tesla had invested $1.5bn in corporate cash to buy Bitcoin sent the token’s price to a record high and lent legitimacy to virtual currencies, which have come closer to being a more mainstream asset in recent months despite lingering scepticism.

But in the past week, his online commentary shook the crypto faithful even as Musk reiterated his support for digital currencies overall.

Last week Musk said Tesla would stop taking Bitcoin as payment, owing to environmental concerns about energy use to process transactions. Defending that decision on Sunday, he suggested Tesla may have sold its own holdings.

In response to an unverified Twitter account called @CryptoWhale, which said: “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him…,” Musk wrote: “Indeed”.

It is not clear whether Musk was confirming sales or whether he referred only to the fact that he had faced criticism.

No longer acceptable payment

Last week, when Musk said Tesla would stop accepting Bitcoin as payment, he also said Tesla would not sell its Bitcoin, but the cryptocurrency has dropped by almost a quarter since Musk’s reversal on Tesla taking it as payment.

Dogecoin is also yet to fully recover from Musk describing it as a “hustle,” although he did boost the price last week by saying he was working to improve its efficiency.

For an asset class that has surged this year, with dogecoin up about a hundredfold, ether up more than fourfold and Bitcoin gaining 45 percent, some are beginning to call time on the wild ride.

“Our weekend trading has kicked up, and we’re looking at some serious liquidations through the exchanges,” said Chris Weston of brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne. “I am closing the short-Bitcoin/long-ethereum trade and moving to the sidelines, as I feel the dust really needs to settle here,” he said.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

Microsoft investigated Bill Gates’s involvement with an employee

Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce earlier this month after 27 years of marriage [File: Jason Alden/Bloomberg]

China’s economic recovery slows in April after Q1 boom

April saw factory activity slow on back of supply bottlenecks and rising costs [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Panic buying in Taiwan as new COVID-19 rules kick off

A man takes instant noodles from a near-empty shelf as customers rush to buy their groceries, after the government advised people to reduce leaving their homes and limit gatherings due to an increasing number of locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, in Taipei, Taiwan, May 16, 2021 [Ann Wan/ Reuters]

Report warns of Uighur forced labour in solar panel supply chain

A worker operates machinery to clean solar panels at a photovoltaic industrial park in China&#39;s Xinjiang region [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Dozens of Israeli air raids pummel Gaza Strip: Live

Palestinian firefighters participate in efforts to put out a fire at a sponge factory after it was hit by Israeli artillery shells, according to witnesses, in the northern Gaza Strip May [Ashraf Abu Amrah/Reuters]

Palestinian protests in Israel showcase ‘unprecedented’ unity

This file photo shows a Palestinian flag flying over the annual Land Day rally in the Arab city of Arraba, on March 30 [File: Mahmoud Illean/AFP]
OPINION

Israel’s doctrine: Humane bombing and benevolent occupation

Israelis sit on a hill, overlooking the Gaza Strip, as they watch the Israeli army&#39;s assault on Gaza on August 2, 2014 [File: Siegfried Modola/Reuters]

Gaza death toll nears 200 amid surge of Israeli raids

Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza early on Monday [Mahmud Hams/AFP]