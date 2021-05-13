Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

Bitcoin dips below $50,000 as Musk calls energy usage ‘insane’

The turnaround by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, one of crypto’s loudest believers, took investors by surprise and sent prices tumbling across the board.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets raise questions about Bitcoin’s attractiveness as an investment at a time when institutional firms are increasingly vocal about climate change and environmental issues [File: Joe Skipper/Reuters]
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets raise questions about Bitcoin’s attractiveness as an investment at a time when institutional firms are increasingly vocal about climate change and environmental issues [File: Joe Skipper/Reuters]
By Yakob Peterseil and Vildana HajricBloomberg
13 May 2021

Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk doubled down on his attack on Bitcoin’s energy demands, calling recent consumption trends “insane.”

Musk posted a chart on Twitter from the University of Cambridge showing Bitcoin’s electricity consumption has skyrocketed this year. It’s the second day he’s criticized crypto mining for using fossil fuels and comes after an announcement that Tesla would suspend car purchases using Bitcoin.

The turnaround by one of crypto’s loudest believers took investors by surprise and sent prices tumbling across the board. Bitcoin plunged 15% at one point to below $50,000 during Thursday’s session. Exchange operator Coinbase Global Inc. sank as much as 5.3% and other tokens including Ether and Dogecoin slumped.

“Bitcoin is also a manifestation of the value of the internet, and hence it stands to reason that social media and the cult of celebrity has, and will continue to have, an effect on driving demand,” said Stephen Kelso, head of markets at ITI Capital.

Mining the token consumes 66 times more electricity than it did back in late 2015, according to a recent Citigroup Inc. report.

Musk signaled on Wednesday that Tesla might accept other cryptocurrencies if they are less energy intensive, and said the company won’t sell any of its Bitcoin.

It’s unclear what prompted the decision and Musk and Zachary Kirkhorn, Tesla’s chief financial officer, didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry for comment. Kirkhorn in March added the tongue-in-cheek title “Master of Coin,” according to a regulatory filing.

Still, Musk’s tweets raise questions about Bitcoin’s attractiveness as an investment at a time when institutional firms are increasingly vocal about climate change and environmental issues.

“Surely he would have done his diligence prior to accepting Bitcoin?” said Nic Carter, founding partner at Castle Island Ventures, and a leading voice among defenders of Bitcoin’s energy use. “Very odd and confusing to see this quick reversal.”

Musk’s decision in February to buy $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and plan to accept it as a form of payment has been a major catalyst in the crypto bull market. In the eyes of analysts, it helped add legitimacy to the token and usher in new investors.

Musk’s crypto tweets have often been in jest, and his attention toward Dogecoin brought the joke token into the mainstream. He’s quipped about being the “Dogefather” in the past, and tweeted on Tuesday, “Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?”

But his Twitter posts can be a problem for many investors because they tend to push around stock and crypto prices. Take, for instance, his disclosure on Feb. 8 that Tesla invested $1.5 billion into Bitcoin.

The coin, trading around $38,600 the day prior, rallied more than 15% following the announcement, adding around $135 billion in market value. His latest tweet, though, erased roughly $100 billion in a matter of hours, going by data from CoinMarketCap.com.

“Musk is acting out the memoir ‘How to Lose Friends and Alienate People,’” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.

“The community now has to work even harder to push the renewable mining narrative. Bitcoin’s history has taught us that the pathway to universal acceptance isn’t without hurdles — this one will likely prove its biggest.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

After Musk Bitcoin U-turn, which coins are more climate friendly?

Bitcoin is far from the only environmental villain in the crypto space, because there are plenty of other tokens that also rely on energy-sucking proof of work (PoW) consensus mechanisms to validate transactions and mint new coins [File: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters]

Former UK PM Cameron denies Greensill lobbying driven by greed

Cameron has faced a series of damaging claims he improperly lobbied former government colleagues seeking support for the stricken London-headquartered company at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Alibaba reports first quarterly loss since going public

Alibaba forecast annual revenue to be 930 billion yuan ($144.12bn) for the fiscal year ended March 2022, above analysts&#39; average estimate of 928.25 billion yuan ($143.83bn) [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Colonial Pipeline paid hackers $5M to get fuel flowing: Sources

Colonial, which operates the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages and lines at gas stations along the East Coast [File: Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Most Read

Israel masses forces near Gaza as air strikes continue

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City [Khalil Hamra/AP]

Celebrities weigh in on Israel-Palestine conflict

Bella Hadid (left) and Gal Gadot (right) are among celebrities who have been posting about the Israel-Palestine conflict [Reuters]

What is ‘black fungus’ infection found in India’s COVID patients?

A woman walks past a graffito on a street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

What led to the most recent Israel-Palestine escalation?

Smoke and flames rise in Gaza during Israeli air attacks amid a flare-up in violence. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]