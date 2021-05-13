Live
Economy|Technology

Alibaba reports first quarterly loss since going public

Despite the loss, China’s top e-commerce platform forecast 2022 revenue above market targets, betting that the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient.

Alibaba forecast annual revenue to be 930 billion yuan ($144.12bn) for the fiscal year ended March 2022, above analysts' average estimate of 928.25 billion yuan ($143.83bn) [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Alibaba forecast annual revenue to be 930 billion yuan ($144.12bn) for the fiscal year ended March 2022, above analysts' average estimate of 928.25 billion yuan ($143.83bn) [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
13 May 2021

China’s top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday posted its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014 due to a record anti-monopoly fine by the country’s market regulator.

Its United States-listed shares fell nearly 3 percent in choppy trading, even as the company forecast strong 2022 revenue, betting that the coronavirus pandemic-driven shift to online shopping will remain resilient.

The outlook, however, was overshadowed by a regulatory crackdown in China that led to the suspension of a $37bn initial public offering of its affiliate Ant Group and a $2.8bn fine in April for anti-competitive business practices.

The fine led to a 7.66 billion yuan ($1.19bn) operating loss in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

“The Penalty Decision motivated us to reflect on the relationship between a platform economy and society, as well as our social responsibilities and commitments,” Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in an earnings call.

Alibaba forecast annual revenue of 930 billion yuan ($144.12bn) for the year ending March 2022, above the expectation of 928.25 billion yuan.

Core commerce revenue rose 72 percent to 161.37 billion yuan ($25bn) in the fourth quarter. But growth at its cloud computing unit slowed to 37 percent to 16.8 billion yuan ($2.60bn) from 58 percent a year earlier, its weakest since at least 2016.

Alibaba said it was due to a top customer with a “sizeable presence outside of China” ending its business for “non-product related reasons.”

Overall revenue rose to 187.4 billion yuan ($29.03bn) in the fourth quarter, topping a Refinitiv forecast of 180.41 billion yuan ($27.95bn).

Alibaba’s US-listed shares have fallen more than 30 percent since hitting a record high in late October when its founder Jack Ma delivered a speech in Shanghai criticising China’s financial regulators.

The sinking share price reflects investor anxiety over regulation, said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based Adamas Asset Management.

“The company has faced rogue waves of regulatory risk, which now threaten the entire tech sector.”

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Colonial Pipeline paid hackers $5M to get fuel flowing: Sources

Colonial, which operates the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, became aware of the hack around May 7 and shut down its operations, which led to fuel shortages and lines at gas stations along the East Coast [File: Jonathan Drake/Reuters]

Some McDonald’s workers will get a raise as part of hiring push

McDonald&#39;s is also encouraging its franchises — which make up 95 percent of its restaurant base — to boost pay in the United States [File: Keith Srakocic/AP]

New Zealand sets out plans to reconnect with post-pandemic world

New Zealand opened a travel bubble with Australia last month and is set to introduce quarantine free travel to the Cook Islands on Monday [File: Nick Perry/ AP]

Musk says Tesla will not accept Bitcoin, citing climate concerns

&#39;Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels and we believe it has a promising future, but this cannot come at great cost to the environment&#39; Musk tweeted on Wednesday [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Gaza death toll jumps to 84 as Israeli air raids intensify: Live

Palestinians attend the funeral of 15 people who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City [Haitham Imad/EPA]

Celebrities weigh in on Israel-Palestine conflict

Bella Hadid (left) and Gal Gadot (right) are among celebrities who have been posting about the Israel-Palestine conflict [Reuters]

What is ‘black fungus’ infection found in India’s COVID patients?

A woman walks past a graffito on a street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

What led to the most recent Israel-Palestine escalation?

Smoke and flames rise in Gaza during Israeli air attacks amid a flare-up in violence. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]