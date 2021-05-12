Live
Economy|Unemployment

US budget surges to record $1.9 trillion so far this year

The US shortfall this year is 30.3 percent higher than the $1.48 trillion deficit run up over the same period a year, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The $1.93 trillion deficit for the first seven months of this budget year was $459.4bn higher than the $1.48 trillion deficit run up in the same period a year ago, according to the United States Department of the Treasury, headed by Secretary Janet Yellen [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
The $1.93 trillion deficit for the first seven months of this budget year was $459.4bn higher than the $1.48 trillion deficit run up in the same period a year ago, according to the United States Department of the Treasury, headed by Secretary Janet Yellen [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
12 May 2021

The United States budget deficit surged to a record of $1.9 trillion for the first seven months of this budget year, bloated by the billions of dollars being spent on coronavirus relief packages.

The shortfall so far this year is 30.3 percent higher than the $1.48 trillion deficit run up over the same period a year ago, the US Department of the Treasury said Wednesday in its monthly budget report.

The oceans of red ink in both years are largely due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which led the government to approve trillions of dollars in relief to cover three rounds of individual payments, extra unemployment benefits and support for small businesses.

The deficit for the budget year that ended Sept. 30 totalled a record $3.1 trillion and many private economists believe this year’s total will surpass that amount. Some are forecasting a deficit of $3.3 trillion.

For April, the deficit totalled $225.6bn, down from a deficit in April 2020 of $738bn. That improvement reflected the fact that fewer relief payments were made this year and individuals making quarterly tax payments had to meet the normal April deadline. Last year, all tax payments were delayed at the onset of the pandemic.

For the October-April period, revenues totalled $2.14 trillion, up 16.1 percent over the same period a year ago, a gain that was boosted by individuals’ quarterly tax payments in April. The April payment was delayed last year after 22 million people lost their jobs because of pandemic shutdowns.

Outlays for the first seven months of this budget year totalled $4.07 trillion, up 25.8 percent from the same period a year ago, as the government in both periods was passing massive pandemic relief bills.

The $1.93 trillion deficit for the first seven months of this budget year was $459.4bn higher than the $1.48 trillion deficit run up in the same period a year ago.

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Wall Street closes sharply lower as inflation worries mount

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, 10 closed in negative territory on Wednesday, with the consumer discretionary sector down most [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

UN chief calls for doubling of world’s COVID vaccine production

Guterres says many developing countries have not received a single dose of a COVID vaccine [File: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters]

Colonial Pipeline posted cybersecurity job opening before attack

Colonial Pipeline describes itself as the largest refined products pipeline in the US, responsible for transporting 2.5 million barrels per day of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, home heating oil, jet fuel and fuels for the US military along 5,500 miles of underground pipe [File: Chris Carlson/AP Photo]

US senator proposes $10BN for NASA to include Bezos’s Blue Origin

NASA last month chose Elon Musk’s SpaceX for the initial $2.9bn contract, leaving out Jeff Bezos&#39;s Blue Origin and Alabama-based firm Dynetics [File: Isaiah J Downing/Reuters]
Most Read

Hamas fires more rockets after Israel destroys third Gaza tower

Heavy smoke and fire surround Al-Shorouq tower as it collapses during an Israeli air raid, in Gaza City [Qusay Dawud/AFP]

What led to the most recent Israel-Palestine escalation?

Smoke and flames rise in Gaza during Israeli air attacks amid a flare-up in violence. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

Gaza’s death toll soars as Israel kills senior Hamas commanders

Mourners recite a prayer over the body of Majd Abu Saadahthe, a Palestinian killed in an Israeli air attack, during his funeral in the town of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip [Said Khatib/AFP]

Israel must be taught a ‘lesson’, Erdogan tells Putin

Erdogan suggests international protection force to shield the Palestinians should be formed [File: Umit Bektas/Reuters]