Live
Economy|Technology
Bloomberg

US Tesla owner killed in fiery crash was initially driving car

The United States National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report provided the most detailed account yet of the crash, but did not answer a key question: When did the driver of the car move from behind the wheel to the back seat?

While the US NTSB did not say whether the driver was operating the car, but the preliminary report at least suggests that was possible, bolstering Tesla’s assertions that its driver assistance technology was not engaged [File: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg]
While the US NTSB did not say whether the driver was operating the car, but the preliminary report at least suggests that was possible, bolstering Tesla’s assertions that its driver assistance technology was not engaged [File: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg]
By Alan Levin and Dana HullBloomberg
10 May 2021

The owner of a Tesla Inc. Model S that slammed into a tree last month, who died along with a passenger, was behind the wheel when the car left his house shortly before the crash.

A home surveillance camera captured the owner entering the driver’s seat before the car slowly drove away and accelerated, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Monday.

Police in the Houston suburb had initially said it appeared that nobody was behind the wheel. The driver’s body was found in the back seat and another person was in the passenger’s seat after a fire.

While the NTSB didn’t specifically say whether the driver was still operating the car, the preliminary report at least suggests that was possible, bolstering Tesla’s assertions that Autopilot, its driver assistance technology, was not engaged prior to the crash.

The car’s automated steering system appeared not to have been switched on, investigators said. An NTSB test of a similar vehicle showed other automated driving features could have been activated, but not the so-called Autosteer.

William Varner, 59, and Everette Talbot, 69, died when the Model S hit a tree and caught on fire in The Woodlands, a wealthy neighborhood in greater Houston. The fatal crash generated enormous attention.

Lars Moravy, Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, said on the company’s most recent earnings call that the steering wheel was “deformed,” leading to the likelihood that someone was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash.

The NTSB’s preliminary report provided the most detailed account yet of the crash, but did not answer a key question: When did the driver of the car move from behind the wheel to the back seat?

The home security camera captured the crash, the NTSB said. “The car leaves and travels about 550 feet before departing the road on a curve, driving over the curb, and hitting a drainage culvert, a raised manhole and a tree,” the NTSB said in the report.

The impact damaged the front of the vehicle’s high-voltage lithium-ion battery, which is where the fire first started, NTSB said. Lithium-based batteries are highly flammable and difficult to extinguish, and the safety board has investigated the risks of battery fires for more than a decade.

An electronic system that activates the car’s air bags was heavily damaged. The device can provide information on the speed, acceleration, seat belt status and other data. The NTSB has taken the device to its Washington laboratory in an attempt to extract the data.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Moravy did not respond to emails.

The NTSB said it will continue to analyze the crash dynamics, including “postmortem toxicology test results, seat belt use, occupant egress, and electric vehicle fires.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Attorneys general urge Zuckerberg to abandon preteen Instagram

Facebook in a statement Monday said it is exploring Instagram for kids to give parents more control over the content their children may already be accessing online and will make every effort to protect young users, including by not showing advertising on the platform [File: US Senate Judiciary Committee via Reuters]

Venezuela needs $58bn to restore pre-Chavez crude output levels

PDVSA also estimated that $7.65bn is needed for reviving pipelines, projects for gas injection to oilfields, terminals and refineries that are idled or underperforming due to lack of maintenance [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

US Treasury launches $350BN in state, local COVID aid

The United States Department of the Treasury said that states with seasonally adjusted unemployment rates that are now two percentage points above levels in February 2020 can receive all of the funds they are due immediately [File: Patrick Semansky/AP]

US lawyer who sued Chevron over Ecuador pollution faces charges

The case is the latest twist in a long-running battle stemming from Donziger&#39;s representation of villagers in Ecuador&#39;s Lago Agrio region who sought to hold Chevron liable for water and soil contamination in the jungle between 1964 and 1992 [File: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Palestinians report several killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza

Relatives of a Palestinian who was killed by Israeli air raids launched on the Gaza Strip [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

Melinda Gates met divorce lawyers when Epstein ties revealed: WSJ

Melinda and Bill Gates announced their decision to divorce after 27 years of marriage in a May 3 joint statement posted simultaneously to their Twitter accounts [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

World reacts after Israeli forces wound hundreds in Al-Aqsa raid

Palestinian protesters run from Israeli security forces amid clashes in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP]

Twenty Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza

A Palestinian woman reacts outside a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip [Mohamed Abed/AFP]