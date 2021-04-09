Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

A fair shot: World Bank, WHO urge unity in global vaccine efforts

Even after vaccinations are widespread, a small coronavirus outbreak anywhere has the potential to jeopardise economic gains and recovery everywhere, officials from the World Bank, World Health Organization and UNICEF said. 

Having political will and solidarity among countries is critical to ensure that all people get a fair shot at a coronavirus vaccine, the World Bank and World Health Organization said on Friday [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Having political will and solidarity among countries is critical to ensure that all people get a fair shot at a coronavirus vaccine, the World Bank and World Health Organization said on Friday [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
By 
Radmilla Suleymanova
9 Apr 2021

Financing, transparency in vaccine development, political will and global solidarity will all be essential in ensuring the world’s poorest countries gain access to coronavirus vaccines, officials from several major international organisations stressed at a World Bank forum on Friday.

“Where there are gaps, we must move quickly to fill them,” David Malpass, the president of the World Bank Group, said during the virtual panel discussion. “It’s critical to get economies growing faster and to keep more families from falling into poverty.”

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund are holding their annual spring meetings this week with talks focused primarily on the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The two international finance organisations have spent the week assessing the damage, boosting their growth projections for some countries and voicing alarm that inequalities are growing and low-income countries are at risk of falling behind.

The money is great, but if you don’t have the vaccines, then we have no results.

World Bank Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg

Joining Malpass on Friday at the World Bank’s last public event of the week were World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta H Fore, and World Bank Managing Director of Operations Axel van Trotsenburg.

Malpass urged governments to continue to ramp up vaccine production, efforts for which the World Bank has allocated $12bn.

He called for “greater transparency” around contracting arrangements between pharmaceutical firms and manufacturers to increase the direct flow of approved vaccines.

WHO’s Ghebreyesus called for a boost in global solidarity, adding: “The virus will not be defeated in a divided world.”

A man receives a certificate after being vaccinated against the coronavirus at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe [File: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters]
“If this pandemic is politicised, and if there is, especially, politicisation at the country level, then the crack between the different political positions could be exploited by the virus,” he warned.

Ghebreyesus explained that if the virus is allowed to circulate in some parts of the world, it will mutate and produce variants that may not be stopped by the vaccines currently available. Therefore, preventing another global outbreak requires all countries to have a vaccine plan and act on it to stamp out COVID-19 for good.

But the sheer scale of the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign is something even the most experienced in immunisations were unprepared for.

UNICEF chief Fore said that the organisation, on average, distributes some two billion routine immunisations a year to children for diseases like measles and polio.

An internally displaced woman helps a girl put on a face mask distributed by UNICEF at a makeshift camp amid the coronavirus outbreak in Jalalabad, Afghanistan [File: Parwiz/Reuters]
“Now, we are procuring two billion additional vaccines for COVID. It is a massive procurement and supply operation,” she said.

World Bank financing and country readiness assessments have helped plug in missing pieces in the supply chain, Fore added.

World Bank chief of operations van Trotsenburg said that by the end of April, the bank will have committed another $2bn for vaccine efforts and will work with more than 40 countries on this effort.

“The money is great,” he said, “But if you don’t have the vaccines, then we have no results.”

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

EU regulators reviewing J&J’s COVID vaccine after blood clots

Four serious cases of unusual clots accompanied by low blood platelets, one of which was fatal, have emerged after immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson shot, the European Medicines Agency said Friday [File: Bloomberg]

US federal court to decide fate of Dakota Access Pipeline permit

Workers unload construction materials for the Dakota Access Pipeline, for which a United States federal judge has ordered the US Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review nearly three years after it began carrying oil [File:Nati Harnik/AP]

Boeing grounds dozens of 737 MAX jets due to manufacturing flaw

While the problem isn’t related to the flight-control system involved in the MAX’s nearly two-year grounding, it takes the shine off the comeback of Boeing’s most important product [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]

Among Biden’s first budget priorities: Climate, countering China

US President Joe Biden is proposing a $1.5 trillion federal budget [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Most Read

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Ukraine rules out offensive against Russia-backed separatists

President Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian army positions near the front line [Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters]

Volcano on Caribbean’s St Vincent erupts, spews ash and smoke

Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent [Orvil Samuel/AP Photo]

Egyptologists uncover ‘lost golden city’ buried under the sands

The team began excavations in September 2020, between the temples of Ramses III and Amenhotep III near Luxor [Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFP]