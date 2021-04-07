Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

Erdogan says Turkey ‘determined’ to cut interest rates

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is determined to bring inflation and interest rates down to single digits, after the lira slid 12 percent against the US dollar since the March sacking of the central bank chief.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said on Wednesday that he's eager to press ahead with the multibillion-dollar Canal Istanbul project, which has surfaced as a prominent issue over the past week after more than 100 retired admirals who Erdogan accused of trying to incite a coup against him expressed concern about the project [File: Nicole Tung/Bloomberg]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said on Wednesday that he's eager to press ahead with the multibillion-dollar Canal Istanbul project, which has surfaced as a prominent issue over the past week after more than 100 retired admirals who Erdogan accused of trying to incite a coup against him expressed concern about the project [File: Nicole Tung/Bloomberg]
By 
Taylan Bilgic
Bloomberg
7 Apr 2021

The Turkish government is determined to bring down interest rates and inflation to single digits, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, sounding more eager than his new central banker to lower borrowing costs.

The Turkish president also said he intends to expedite his controversial plan to dig a strait bisecting Istanbul to bypass the busy Bosphorus Strait linking the Black and Marmara seas.

“We are determined to bring inflation, which has recently accelerated, down to single digits,” Erdogan said, addressing lawmakers of the ruling AK Party in Ankara on Wednesday. “We are also determined to reduce interest rates to single digits.”

The lira’s recent depreciation has no economic basis, the president added.

Erdogan spoke a week before the central bank holds its first rate-setting meeting under its new governor, and the lira extended its decline. The currency has weakened 12% against the dollar since Naci Agbal was fired as head of the monetary authority on March 20 and replaced with Sahap Kavcioglu.

Kavcioglu, a former AK Party lawmaker, has repeatedly said he won’t rush to cut the benchmark rate from its current 19%.

The multibillion-dollar Canal Istanbul project, first announced a decade ago, became a prominent issue over the past week after more than 100 retired admirals whom he’s accused of trying to incite a coup against him expressed concern about the project. They say they’re worried the giant project will impact a 1936 treaty that governs the Bosphorus and is meant to ensure stability in the Black Sea region.

“We’ve completed preparations for Canal Istanbul to a great extent,” Erdogan said, predicting the project will create a new city of half a million people. “The tender will be held soon and we’ll break ground in the summer.”

Shares of state-run REIT Emlak Konut rose as much as 4.7% after his comments, while Akcansa Cimento AS, a partnership between HeidelbergCement and Sabanci Holding, climbed as much as 9.9%.

Erdogan has said Turkey won’t exit the treaty but sees the Canal Istanbul as an alternative to it.

–With assistance from Firat Kozok.

Source: Bloomberg
More from Economy

‘This boom could easily run into 2023’ says JPMorgan’s Dimon

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who built the biggest and most profitable United States bank in history, also warned shareholders that his industry’s disruption by technology is finally at hand [File: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg]

Left-wing party opposed to mining project wins Greenland vote

Inuit Ataqatigiit won 37 percent of votes in Tuesday's snap election, according to official results [Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters]

Does Biden’s American Jobs Plan go big enough on climate change?

The administration of United States President Joe Biden is caught between the left flank of the Democratic party, which demands more colossal monetary backing to safeguard the climate, and the centrist members of Congress, who Biden needs to successfully make the historic infrastructure legislation a reality [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

China’s population seen growing older in economic danger sign

As China's working-age population shrinks, its ability to care for the elderly is likely to be tested [Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Most Read

Kim says North Korea facing its ‘worst-ever situation’

Kim Jong Un addresses a conference of officials in the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang [KCNA via Reuters]

Outrage after Pakistan’s Imran Khan links rape to how women dress

In his weekend TV appearance, Khan also blamed divorce rates in Britain on 'sex, drugs and rock and roll' culture [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

Iranian ship attacked in the Red Sea

The incident was the latest in a reported series of attacks on Israeli and Iranian-owned ships since late February [File: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images]

Canada faces ‘very serious third wave’ of pandemic: Trudeau

Canada is seeing rising hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions, and the spread of more easily transmissible coronavirus variants, Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]