Live
Economy|Technology

US lawmakers call YouTube Kids a ‘vapid, consumerist’ wasteland

In a letter sent Tuesday to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, the United States House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy said YouTube does not do enough to protect kids from material that could harm them.

YouTube brought in nearly $20bn in ad revenue last year, more than doubling its total from just three years ago [File: Jenny Kane/Reuters]
YouTube brought in nearly $20bn in ad revenue last year, more than doubling its total from just three years ago [File: Jenny Kane/Reuters]
6 Apr 2021

A United States House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids, saying the Google-owned video service feeds children inappropriate material in “a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content” so it can serve them ads.

The inquiry comes despite Google agreeing to pay $170m in 2019 to settle allegations that YouTube collected personal data on children without their parents’ consent.

In a letter sent Tuesday to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, the US House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy said YouTube does not do enough to protect kids from material that could harm them. Instead, it relies on artificial intelligence and creators’ self-regulation to decide what videos make it on to the platform, according to the letter.

And despite changes in the wake of the 2019 settlement, the letter notes, YouTube Kids still shows ads to children. But instead of basing ads on kids’ online activity, it now targets them based on the videos they are watching.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

The congressional investigation comes a year into a coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered schools and left parents who are working from home increasingly reliant on services such as YouTube to keep kids occupied. This has led to a rethinking of “screen time” rules and guilt over the amount of time kids spend in front of screens, with some experts recommending that parents focus on quality, not quantity.

But lawmakers say YouTube Kids is anything but quality.

“YouTube Kids spends no time or effort determining the appropriateness of content before it becomes available for children to watch,” the letter says. “YouTube Kids allows content creators to self-regulate. YouTube only asks that they consider factors including the subject matter of the video, whether the video has an emphasis on kids characters, themes, toys or games, and more.”

Kids under 13 are protected by a 1998 federal law that requires parental consent before companies can collect and share their personal information.

Under the 2019 settlement, Google agreed to work with video creators to label material aimed at kids. It said it would limit data collection when users view such videos, regardless of their age.

But lawmakers say even after the settlement, YouTube Kids, which launched in 2015, continued to exploit loopholes and advertise to children. While it does not target ads based on viewer interests the way the main YouTube service does, it tracks information about what kids are watching in order to recommend videos. It also collects personally identifying device information.

There are also other, sneaky ways ads are reaching children. A “high volume” of kids’ videos, the letter says, smuggle hidden marketing and advertising with product placements by “children’s influencers”, who are often children themselves.

“YouTube does not appear to be trying to prevent such problematic marketing,” the letter says. The House research team found that only four percent of videos it looked at had a “high educational value” offering developmentally appropriate material.

The kids app has helped turn YouTube into an increasingly more attractive outlet for the advertising sales that generate most of the profits for Google and its corporate parent, Alphabet, which is based in Mountain View, California in the US.

YouTube brought in nearly $20bn in ad revenue last year, more than doubling its total from just three years ago. The video site now accounts for about 13 percent of Google’s total ad sales, up from slightly more than 8 percent in 2017.

The House subcommittee is recommending YouTube turn off advertisements completely for kids aged seven and under. It also asks that it give parents the ability to turn off the “autoplay” feature, which is not currently possible (though parents are able to set a timer to limit their kids’ video watching).

The lawmakers are asking YouTube to provide them with information on YouTube Kids’ top videos, channels and revenue information, as well as average time spent and the number of videos watched, per user, among other information.

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Cyprus demands businesses name their true owners on new registry

Cyprus has for years been struggling to shed its spotty reputation as a money-laundering haven, to protect its fragile economy and to attract foreign investment [File: Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]

Breaking up is hard to do: Amazon & crisis facing small business

Amid rising pressure from small businesses, Amazon has in recent years sought to portray itself as a friend to small merchants, pitching stories of successful sellers who rely on its plaform in its ad campaigns [File: Bloomberg]

Aramco’s new disclosures still understate its carbon footprint

Saudi Aramco has also stuck to revealing emissions only from assets over which it has operational control, which means it is excluding most of its joint ventures both in Saudi Arabia and around the world [File: Bloomberg]

United Airlines plans to diversify its pool of pilots

United Airlines said currently about 7 percent of its pilots are women and 13 percent are people of colour [File: Jeff Chiu/AP]
Most Read

Three-way talks over Ethiopia dam fail

Three countries are deadlocked in negotiations over Ethiopia's massive dam on the Nile river [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

How dangerous is India’s ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant?

Iran says initial nuclear talks with world powers ‘constructive’

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna [Handout via Reuters]

Why is Germany struggling to stop a third-wave COVID crisis?

Restaurants in Saarland are now allowed to reopen their outdoor areas under certain conditions [Oliver Dietze/dpa via AP]