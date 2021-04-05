Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Dow hits new record as brightening outlook unleashes bulls

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the broader S&P 500 were both in record territory on Monday as a blockbuster jobs report and a positive read on the US services sector boosted bets on a robust economic recovery.

A blockbuster United States jobs report and surging demand for US services have bulls betting on a strong US economic recovery in the second quarter of 2021 [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
A blockbuster United States jobs report and surging demand for US services have bulls betting on a strong US economic recovery in the second quarter of 2021 [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
5 Apr 2021

Two of three major stock indexes in the United States hit new record highs on Monday, propelled by a blockbuster jobs report and fresh data on the US services sectors that have bulls betting on a strong US economic recovery.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Monday that its gauge of US services sector activity jumped to 63.7 in March – the highest reading ever and a full 8.7 percentage points higher than February.

The gains come against a backdrop of warming temperatures, rollbacks of COVID-19 restrictions by state and local governments and more Americans getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The good news on the country’s services sector also followed on the heels of Friday’s stellar jobs report. The US economy added 916,000 jobs in March – the biggest gain in seven months.

“Vigorous services activity in March sets the stage for robust expansion in Q2,” wrote Oxford Economics lead US economist Oren Klachkin in a note to clients on Monday. “All the right pieces for a faster services recovery – expanded vaccine eligibility, reopenings, and historic fiscal expansion – are falling into place.”

That recipe helped boost spirits on Wall Street. In early afternoon trading in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 452 points or 1.36 percent at 33,608.08 – placing the index firmly in record territory.

The broader S&P 500 Index, a proxy for the health of US retirement and college savings plans, was up 1.57 percent at 4,083.12 – also a record after the index closed above 4,000 for the first time on Thursday.

Tesla shares were also firmly back in favour after the electric vehicle maker reported record deliveries in the first quarter of this year that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Shares of Tesla were up more than 4 percent in early afternoon trading in New York.

 

Source: Al Jazeera
More from Economy

GameStop plans $1bn share sale after Reddit-fuelled rally

GameStop said it may sell up to 3.5 million shares worth no more than $1bn, and use the proceeds to hasten its shift to e-commerce [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

US Supreme court dismisses case on Trump blocking Twitter critics

The case involved seven people who were blocked from Trump's Twitter account after criticising him - and who sued along with Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute [File: Will Dunham/Reuters]

Major mining project takes centre stage in Greenland vote

Election posters for Kirstine Davidsen and Kornelia Ane Benjaminsen from the Siumut party in Nuuk, Greenland [Emil Helms/EPA]

What to expect as Iran and world powers head for nuclear talks

Discussions come as Tehran demands the US lift sanctions former president Donald Trump imposed after unilaterally abandoning the deal in 2018 [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]
Most Read

How dangerous is India’s ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant?

‘No other home’: Refugees in Kenya camps devastated over closure

For many refugees, the camps have been the only home they have ever known [File: Oli Scarff/Getty Images]

China demands secrecy in its loans to developing countries: Study

The findings of AidData's report raises questions about China's role as one of the large economies that has agreed to a 'common framework' to help poorer nations cope with the financial pressure of COVID-19, one of the report's authors says [File: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images]

Dangerous divergence: US, China seen growing faster than others

Too many people face job losses and rising poverty, according to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva [File: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg]