Live
Economy|Poverty and Development

Almost half of Myanmar risks falling into poverty by 2022: UNDP

COVID and the crisis following a military coup this year could reverse economic gains made since 2005, UN body says.

Women and children are likely to feel the brunt of a steep increase in poverty caused by COVID-19 and February's military coup, according to the United Nations Development Programme [File: Ann Wang/Reuters]
Women and children are likely to feel the brunt of a steep increase in poverty caused by COVID-19 and February's military coup, according to the United Nations Development Programme [File: Ann Wang/Reuters]
30 Apr 2021

The coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the instability following a military coup in February, could plunge almost half of Myanmar’s population into poverty, reversing economic gains made over the last 16 years, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“The ongoing political crisis will, doubtless, further compound the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic, reducing incomes,” the UNDP said in a report (PDF) published on Friday.

In the organisation’s worst-case scenario, 48.2 percent of Myanmar’s population, the equivalent of about 26 million people, could be living in poverty by 2022, compared with 24.8 percent in 2017, the UNDP said.

The agency defines Myanmar’s national poverty line as those living below 1,590 kyats ($1) a day in 2017 terms.

The political crisis is likely to affect small businesses acutely, resulting in lost wages and a drop in access to food, basic services and social protection, according to the UNDP.

Women bearing the brunt

As a result, it is women and children who are expected to bear the heaviest brunt of the two crises.

“The effects of COVID-19, amplified by the effects of the overthrow of the civilian government, are likely to lead to a disproportionate increase in urban poverty.

“This is related to the fact that urban areas, where most of the income-generating activities of the near poor are, have been ground zero for the pandemic and the focus of the most severe crackdowns,” the report’s authors wrote.

Mass protests in Myanmar’s main cities against the coup have been met with a tough military crackdown resulting in hundreds of deaths [File: AFP]
Even before recent events, one-third of Myanmar’s people were living “on low levels of consumption that put them at risk of falling into poverty”, the agency said.

More than 83 percent of households have reported a drop in income since the start of 2020, according to the UNDP.

Myanmar was plunged into crisis on February 1 when the military arrested elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of the ruling National League for Democracy and took power for themselves. The coup triggered a civil disobedience movement and mass protests around the country to which security forces have responded with increasing violence.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an advocacy group that has been tracking arrests and deaths, says 759 people have been killed since Aung San Suu Kyi’s government was removed. Its records show 3,461 in detention.

Food concerns

Myanmar has reported 142,800 cases of COVID-19 with 3,209 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University. New daily cases have fallen sharply since the start of the year.

The UN’s food agency said last month that rising food and fuel prices in Myanmar since the coup risk undermining the ability of poor families to feed themselves.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said food prices were rising, with palm oil 20 percent higher in some places around the main city of Yangon since the beginning of February and rice prices up 4 percent in the Yangon and Mandalay areas since the end of February.

Myanmar’s military, or Tatmadaw, controls large parts of the country’s economy, with interests in Myanmar’s mobile phone system, tourism, food and beverage sector and its lucrative precious stone mining industry. Foreign investors, including global clothing brands which have used Myanmar as a source of cheap labour, have also been reassessing their involvement in the country, likely putting further pressure on the economy and its workers.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

China reins in tech giants to curb push into financial system

Chinese regulators have pledged to curb the 'reckless push' of technology firms into finance [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Gig firms push back against drive towards worker employee status

Turning gig workers into employees would jeopardise the business models of companies such as Uber, which rely on largely part-time workers who do not receive any benefits, such as unemployment or sick pay [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]

Pfizer begins to export US-made COVID shots: Report

Wealthy governments have been trying to stock up on COVID-19 shots from Pfizer, maker of the Comirnaty vaccine (pictured), and Moderna Inc because of their extremely high efficacy [File: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg]

Amazon sales skyrocket as pandemic shopping habits persist

Amazon has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic, as crowd-averse shoppers rushed online [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Dozens ‘crushed to death’ in Israel pilgrimage stampede

Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand next to left over belongings on Mount Meron after the deadly stampede [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Uganda finds India COVID variant, Mumbai vaccine centres closed

Signs announcing that vaccines are out of stock are seen at a COVID-19 vaccination centre closed for three days in Mumbai [Punit Paranjpe/AFP]

In Pictures: Jewish worshippers perish in Israel stampede

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the stampede a “great tragedy” and said everyone was praying for the victims [Jack Guez/AFP]

What we know about India COVID variant as virus sweeps South Asia

Patients suffering from COVID-19 seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]