Live
Economy|Technology
Bloomberg

Facebook’s quarterly revenue jumps 48% on strong ad demand

Revenue climbed to $26.2bn in the first quarter while active users rose 10 percent to 2.85 billion, the social media giant said on Wednesday.

Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen a surge in use of its platforms for at-home entertainment and keeping up with loved ones while people have been stuck in lockdown [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen a surge in use of its platforms for at-home entertainment and keeping up with loved ones while people have been stuck in lockdown [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
By 
Naomi Nix
Bloomberg
28 Apr 2021

Facebook Inc.’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past analysts’ estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.

Revenue climbed to $26.2 billion, the company said Wednesday in a statement. That dwarfed the $23.7 billion average estimate of analysts, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Facebook reported 2.85 billion monthly active users, a rise of 10%. Analysts projected 2.83 billion. Shares jumped about 5.5% in late trading.

Menlo Park, California-based Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen a surge in use of its platforms for at-home entertainment and keeping up with loved ones while people have been stuck in lockdown. Larger advertisers have shifted more of their marketing budgets to social media sites, while small businesses ramped up digital outreach to tap potential customers. So far, the company hasn’t seen a slowdown as consumers return to more offline activities as the pandemic begins to subside.

Net income in the March quarter rose to $9.5 billion, or $3.30 a share, Facebook said. Analysts on average had projected $2.34 in per-share profit.

The company’s shares, which closed at $307.10 in New York, jumped as high as $328 in extended trading following the earnings report. The stock has gained 12% this year, slightly ahead of the increase in the S&P 500 Index.

In the statement, Facebook said sales in the current period will remain steady or accelerate from the first quarter, but repeated its caution that growth may stall in the second half of 2021. In the coming months, Facebook also faces a potential risk to its advertising business as Apple Inc. adds privacy restrictions on iPhones and other devices that could chip away at the social media giant’s ability to collect user data, which powers its targeted advertising model.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

How much longer can the Fed be boring and predictable?

The conundrum facing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his fellow policy makers is how to dial back all the support the Fed has given the economy during the pandemic without triggering a repeat of the 2013 'taper tantrum' [File: Patrick Semansky/AP]

Hit the road, Jack! California gas prices rise to $4 a gallon

Californians are taking to the open road in much greater numbers, a sign that gasoline demand is on the rise a year after the pandemic paralyzed the economy [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Heavenly Harmony: China to launch space station core module

The Tianhe, or 'Heavenly Harmony' module is set to be hurtled into space aboard a Long March 5B rocket from the Wenchang Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan [File: China Daily via Reuters]

Boeing reports Q1 loss and another hit on Air Force One programme

Despite losses, Boeing CEO David Calhoun said the company is at an 'inflexion point', with an increase in vaccinations against COVID-19 raising hopes for a rapid recovery in air travel that could translate to aircraft orders [File: Elaine Thompson/AP Photo]
Most Read

India COVID death toll tops 200,000 as essential supplies run out

India’s death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 200,000 as a virus surge sweeps the country, rooted in so-called super-spreader events that were allowed to happen in the months late last year when the country had seemingly brought the pandemic under control [File: Channi Anand/AP Photo]

Will India’s COVID-19 crisis spell disaster for the world?

A man walks after cremating his relative, who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2021 [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Glaciers melting faster than ever, new study finds

Some glaciers in Alaska, Iceland, the Alps, the Pamir Mountains and the Himalayas were among the most impacted by melting, researchers found [File: Andres Forza/Reuters]

‘Huge disaster’: Lebanese farmers decry Saudi Arabia produce ban

Bekaa Valley is a major area for the production of vegetables and fruit in Lebanon [File: Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE]